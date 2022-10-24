Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Crystal Lake South’s Emma Stowasser

Crystal Lake South’s Emma Stowasser enjoyed a fantastic five matches and memorable few days at Glenbard East’s Autumnfest Tournament.
The Gators senior recorded 111 assists in five matches, surpassing 1,000 career assists in her high school career. South was 3-2 at the tournament with wins over Glenbard East, Downers Grove North and Belvidere North.
Crystal Lake South (24-10) finished regular-season play last week, placing third in the Fox Valley Conference with a 12-6 record, behind only Huntley and Crystal Lake Central. The Gators will now turn their attention to the playoffs as they look to win back-to-back regional titles.
South hosts crosstown rival Prairie Ridge in a Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner moving on to Thursday’s championship game against either Crystal Lake Central or Belvidere.
For her performance, Stowasser was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. She recently talked to sports writer Alex Kantecki about her biggest pet peeve, funniest teammate, pregame rituals and more.
How did you become a setter?
Stowasser: I became a setter when I was 12. It is the only position I’ve ever played. I don’t remember exactly how I ended up playing this position, but I’ve loved it from the start and I’ve never looked back. I would say the hardest part about being a setter is making and keeping everyone happy with their sets.
What is your most memorable moment playing volleyball?
Stowasser: My most memorable moment playing volleyball was last season versus McHenry. I was out with an injury for the majority of the season. It was my first game back and I only played five or 10 points. I was so excited to be back on the court and everyone around me was just as excited for me. It’s a moment I won’t forget.
What is your biggest pet peeve?
Stowasser: The slow walkers in the school hallways.
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Stowasser: I would want to live somewhere with four seasons, so I think Colorado would be a fun place to live. I feel like the mountains would be a super cool thing to see every day.
What is your most prized possession?
Stowasser: A ring my grandma gave me.
What are some of your favorite hobbies?
Stowasser: My favorite hobbies are hanging out with my friends and family, golfing, baking, sleeping and playing volleyball, of course.
Who on your team makes you laugh the most and why?
Stowasser: My middle, Olivia Christopher. We have been friends forever. She always just knows what to say and when to say or do something to make me laugh.
Do you have any rituals or pregame superstitions?
Stowasser: I always wear my hair in little bubble braids and my teammate, Gabby Wire, and I also try and stop at CVS to get a Monster energy drink before every game.
Which celebrity would you most like to hang with for a day?
Stowasser: Pete Davidson because I think he is so funny on camera. I would love to see if he’s just as funny in real life.
If you could change one thing about volleyball, what would it be?
Stowasser: I would eliminate the double call for setter. I’ve had games where I’ve had doubles called on me. It’s so frustrating because it is such a subjective call and it varies from ref to ref. If a hitter can get a kill off a questionable set, they deserve that point.