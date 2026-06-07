Letter: It takes a village to raise a child

From age 6, Emmett Jung developed his love for the game of golf by hitting balls in McConnell Park in Richmond, Illinois. After working hard and with the encouragement of his coach, Gary Shastal, Emmett, 8, is excited to start golfing in tournaments like the Geneva National in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and the U.S. Kids tournaments in Rockford, Illinois. Through the support and sponsorship of local businesses in Richmond, Illinois, we were able to provide a season full of fun and learning.

Our family moved to Richmond, Illinois in 2021, and everyone has been hospitable, kind, and caring to us. With the encouragement of our neighbors and Emmett’s coaches, we’re fortunate for the support of our community to give our son the chance to have fun playing a sport he loves.

The Jung Family is thankful for Pro Circle Golf, Angelo’s, Sweets & Beans, Glass Smith, Ace Hardware, C&S Fabrication Services and Seaside Prime because their sponsorship gives our son the amazing opportunity to golf in junior tournaments. Emmett recently got his 1st ever Birdie in an official U.S. Kids tournament in Beloit, Wisconsin!

The saying, “It takes a village to raise a child ...” truly makes sense. And our family will forever be grateful to our neighbors in Richmond and the local businesses that genuinely support their own community.

Sam Jung

Richmond