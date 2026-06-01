Huntley man accused of restraining woman in Tesla Cybertruck, performing ‘lewd’ act

A Huntley man is accused of restraining a woman in his purple Tesla Cybertruck and committing a “lewd” act, according to court records.

Harry Kulubis, 39, is charged with unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony, as well as public indecency involving lewd exposure, according to a criminal complaint filed by Algonquin police in the McHenry County court.

Kulubis made an initial court appearance Saturday before Judge Mark Facchini, who released Kulubis from the county jail pretrial, court records show.

Police said that at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Kulubis “without legal authority detained another in his ... purple 2024 Tesla CyberTruck, after the victim had told the defendant to stop the vehicle and let her out. The defendant refused to let the victim out of the vehicle and continued driving,” according to the complaint.

He also allegedly “knowingly performed an act of lewd exposure of the body” when he “exposed his penis and masturbated in front [the woman] ... while on a public roadway,” according to police.

Conviction on a Class 4 felony carries a sentence of probation to three years in prison. He is due back in court June 9.