Man who died in crash near Richmond Tuesday is ID’d

A Wisconsin man who died from a medical emergency while driving near Richmond Tuesday morning has been identified.

The McHenry County Coroner’s office identified the man as Jose Angel Gonzalez, 50, of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, according to a news release.

Gonzalez’s car was discovered off the road early Tuesday morning near the intersection of 374th Avenue and State Line Road near Richmond.

“After further investigation, it was determined that Mr. Gonzalez had no injuries and appeared to have had a medical event at the scene,” coroner’s office officials said in the release. “Mr. Gonzalez was released to the family for funeral arrangements.”

The Richmond Township Fire Protection District responded to the crash at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday. The car was reported to be off the road, and an off-duty member of the Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, fire department was at the scene providing aid.

First responders arrived within nine minutes to “a vehicle off the roadway with minimal damage into the conservation area on the Illinois side of the state line, with one male in his 50s in cardiac arrest,” fire officials said in a news release.

Advanced life support care was initiated while a Mercyhealth’s MD-1 emergency vehicle was en route. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene by MD-1. Crews cleared the scene about one hour later, according to the release.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Fire Department and the Twin Lakes Fire Department assisted the coroner’s office in its investigation.