Driver dead at scene of single-car crash near Richmond

A man was pronounced dead after his car crashed off the road near Richmond Tuesday morning, in what is believed to have been a medical emergency, officials reported.

The Richmond Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Lakeview and Stateline roads for a reported car crash.

The car was reported to be off the road, and an off-duty member of the Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, fire department was at the scene providing aid.

First responders arrived within nine minutes to “a vehicle off the roadway with minimal damage into the conservation area on the Illinois side of the state line, with one male in his 50s in cardiac arrest,” fire officials said in a news release.

Advanced life support care was initiated while a Mercyhealth’s MD-1 emergency vehicle was en route. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by MD-1. Crews cleared the scene about one hour later, according to the release.

The man’s name has not been released.

The incident is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, while the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, according to the Richmond Township release.

Twin Lakes Rescue and the Randall Fire Department assisted in the response.

“The Richmond Township Fire Protection District expresses our condolences and prayers to the family,” officials said in the release.