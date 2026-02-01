Richmond man, 21, pleads guilty to misdemeanor DUI in crash that seriously injured him, passenger

A Richmond man who was accused of driving drunk while under the legal drinking age, and of causing a crash that flipped his truck and sent him and his passenger to the hospital, has pleaded guilty.

Nathan Madula, 21, admitted guilt to a driving under the influence of alcohol misdemeanor, an order and information in the McHenry County court shows.

He was sentenced to 300 hours of community service and two years probation and was ordered to pay fines and fees of $3,500, records show. He is to refrain from drinking alcohol or ingesting any controlled substances without a medical prescription and is required to submit to 10 urine drops, according to court records.

Madula was 19 on Dec. 13, 2023, when authorities said he was under the influence of alcohol and THC while driving a 2003 Ford F250 truck north on Route 47 near Woodstock. The truck crossed into the southbound lane, went into a ditch and came to a stop next to a house, authorities said.

Nathan Madula (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Madula and his 18-year-old passenger were ejected from the vehicle, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time of the crash. Both teens were flown to hospitals in critical condition, according to reports at the time. Both have since recovered.

Madula initially was charged with more serious, felony counts of aggravated DUI, which were dismissed, records show.