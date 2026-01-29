Crystal Lake man who judge says advertised, sold drugs on social media pleads guilty

A Crystal Lake man who a judge said advertised and sold drugs on social media has admitted to selling cocaine and ecstasy and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Eduardo Roman, 20, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine and 15 to 200 pills containing MDMA, also known as ecstasy, according to a judgment order filed in McHenry County court. The convictions are Class X felonies.

Roman was sentenced to eight years in prison on each count but will serve both sentences at the same time. He is required to serve half of the prison time followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release, according to the order.

Roman also was convicted of misdemeanor possession of a gun without a firearm owner’s identification card, although he was not given additional prison time for that charge.

Roman was accused of advertising and selling drugs to minors over social media, according to testimony at his initial court appearance in April. Judge Cynthia Lamb said at the time that Roman was a danger to the community and denied his pretrial release from county jail.

Lamb said Roman “sold and advertised on social media platforms to minors, sold drugs and firearms out of his home, [and] picked up minors to both sell them drugs and allow them to use drugs in his vehicle.”

He was accused of driving “to different locations to meet minors while having firearms in his possession. The network that the defendant has established in his short career ensures there are no conditions the court can impose to stop that network from operation, Lamb said.

Additional charges were dismissed last week in exchange for Roman’s guilty plea, including possession, manufacturing and delivery of psilocybin and LSD, each Class X felonies. Also dismissed were charges of drug conspiracy for the alleged manufacturing, delivery and possession of 89 grams of a substance containing Adderall; and manufacturing, delivery and possession of 59 whole tablets containing alprazolam, according to the order.

Several additional gun-related charges were also dropped in exchange for his plea. Authorities had said Roman had possessed several weapons without a FOID card, including a Smith & Wesson M&P 45, Taurus G2c and G3 9mm handguns and a Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun, along with ammunition, according to the complaint.

Roman is receiving credit for 276 days spent in the county jail, records show.