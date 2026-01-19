Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Johnsburg’s Jayce Schmitt

Johnsburg's Jayce Schmitt (left) drives to the basket against Woodstock North's Brady Rogers earlier this season at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Name: Jayce Schmitt

School: Johnsburg

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Schmitt surpassed 1,000 career points with 11 points against Indian Creek on Jan. 10. That same week, the Skyhawks’ 6-foot-3 senior guard scored 25 points against Rockford Christian and 20 against North Boone.

Through Saturday’s action, Schmitt has helped lead his team to a 12-7 record overall. Johnsburg leads the Kishwaukee River Conference at 5-0, most recently beating Plano 75-46 on Friday night. In that game, Schmitt had seven points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Skyhawks, who last won conference in 2023-24.

For his performance, Schmitt was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Richmond-Burton wrestling’s Breckin Campbell, Jacobs boys bowling’s Brett Biondo and Crystal Lake South basketball’s Laken LePage also were nominated.

Schmitt answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Johnsburg’s Jayce Schmitt looks to the hoop against Boylan’s Madden Fuehrer earlier this season at Jacobs' Hinkle Holiday Classic. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

What did it mean to you to reach 1,000 career points?

Schmitt: Getting 1,000 points made me feel excited knowing that not many people get to achieve it. For me I was able to achieve it by using my size to be a threat inside and outside.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Schmitt: My funniest teammate has got to be Zack Willis because he is always cracking jokes whenever we are doing something outside of practice.

What is your favorite pregame or postgame meal?

Schmitt: My favorite postgame meal is Chick-fil-A. We always go there after we get wins and go as a team and with students from our game.

What is your favorite holiday?

Schmitt: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I love getting to spend time with my family and eating great food.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

Schmitt: My favorite hobby is golfing. I love getting out with friends and going out to the golf course and making it competitive against one another.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Schmitt: A big goal for me and our team this season is to win a regional and get a shot at winning a sectional.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Schmitt: If I could travel anywhere in the world I would want to travel to Italy because I love Italian food.

What is your favorite sports memory of all time?

Schmitt: My favorite sports memory is winning conference my sophomore year. I remember how fun the bus ride home was.

What is you dream job?

Schmitt: My dream job is to start my own business and for it to be successful.

You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?

Schmitt: The first thing I would buy after winning a million dollars would be a very nice car to ride around and have fun in.