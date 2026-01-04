Kids Garage near McHenry gives parents a place to let tots bounce

Gene and Pam Meliksetyan's children, along with those of friend Jordyn Shaffer, play at Kids Garage on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. The bouncy house play area at 2309 N. Ringwood Road Unit G, McHenry, opened in October. (Janelle Walker)

Watching his own children’s fascination with touch-a-truck events and car shows gave Gene Meliksetyan an idea.

“The kids love cars, and the connection between kid, cars and trucks is so strong ... but they want to touch everything,” the Lake Villa resident said.

Jordyn Shaffer and her children at Kids Garage on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. The bouncy house play area at 2309 N. Ringwood Road Unit GH, McHenry, opened in October. (Janelle Walker)

He and his wife, Pam, also like to find indoor space for their children, 8- and 10-year-olds, and a newborn, to play indoors as well.

“With our little kids, there was a lack of where to take them that is both kid- and car-related,” Meliksetyan said.

So he began searching for car-themed bouncy houses and property they could buy.

In October, after almost two years of work, the Meliksetyans opened Kids Garage just outside McHenry. Located in a business condo park, Kids Garage offers four bouncy houses, pedal cars, a tots play area and an opportunity for children to have safe, indoor fun.

The Kids Garage on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. The bouncy house play area at 2309 N. Ringwood Road Unit GH, McHenry, opened in October. (Janelle Walker)

“It is car-themed, but safe and soft” for play, he said.

The 4,000-square-foot storefront holds an ice cream truck, a fire station with a slide, a fire truck and a skid-steer loader in bouncy house form.

It’s different from the trampoline parks because it’s geared toward younger children.

“Trampoline parks are safer for older kids,” he said. Kids aged 2 to 10 “are the bread and butter of this.”

Because the bouncy houses are made to look like other objects, they can also spark imagination in children playing.

“These are a little more unique” than castles or other styles parents may see in yards, Meliksetyan said.

Currently, Kids Garage, located at 2309 N. Ringwood Road, Suite G, opens at 10 a.m. daily. Check the website, playatthekidsgarage.com, for closing times. As the business builds, those hours will expand, he said.

He said they are busy at 11 a.m. on random weekdays, often as mothers, grandparents or babysitters bring the children over to work off steam. For $15, a child can play for up to two hours, or longer if it’s slow. Although their permit allows more people in the building, they do cap admission at 50 children, Meliksetyan said.

For kids who are less than a year old or aren’t yet mobile, there is no charge to come in.

The couple picked the McHenry area for their location, even though they live in Lake County, because there’s demand in McHenry County for child-centered things to do.

Gene and Pam Meliksetyan's children ride the slide at the fire station bouncy house at Kids Garage on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. The couple opened the business at 2309 N. Ringwood Road Unit GH, McHenry, in October. (Janelle Walker)

Meliksetyan reached out to McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett to help get the name out and donated toward McHenry’s ice rink at Miller Point Park to have the business name on one of the boards there, too. Jett gave Kids Garage a shoutout on his social media in November.

The indoor playground has only been open since early October, and owners are working to build their children’s birthday party service, he said. The website allows parents to book everything and sign waivers. The birthday packages come with pizza, served up by Antioch Pizza Shop, but outside food, including cakes, is also allowed.

Christmas break has also been busy, as social media and word of mouth has helped families find them.

“This week we have been busy, with kids out of school and energy to burn,” Meliksetyan said.