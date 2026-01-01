Home uninhabitable following Marengo fire

A home was left uninhabitable after a fire in the Marengo area late on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue District was called out to the 7000 block of Paulson Drive near Marengo at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, Marengo Fire & Rescue District’s spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Vucha said fire crews observed smoke and fire coming from the roof of a medium-sized, single-story, single-family home when they arrived.

“Firefighters initiated an aggressive interior fire attack while additional crews worked to support suppression efforts,” Vucha said.

Fire crews immediately upgraded the response to a working fire to request more resources. The fire “continued to rapidly evolve” and was further upgraded through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, Vucha said.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within approximately 30 minutes, Vucha said. Crews were on scene for another hour “conducting overhaul operations to ensure the fire was fully extinguished,” Vucha said.

Two adults were home at the time of the fire, and both were evaluated by paramedics as a precautionary measure, Vucha said. No injuries were reported.

No pets were involved, and the residents are staying with neighbors temporarily. While most of the fire damage was contained to the attic, the home was heavily damaged throughout and is considered uninhabitable until repairs can be made, Vucha said.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue District continues to investigate the fire, Vucha said.

“As a general safety reminder, residents are encouraged to have chimneys and fireplaces inspected and cleaned regularly by a qualified professional, especially during the winter heating season,” Vucha said. “Creosote buildup and structural issues can increase the risk of fire if not properly maintained.”

The Marengo Fire & Rescue District appreciated the assistance of neighboring fire departments that responded to the scene and helped with coverage during the incident, as well as the dispatchers who coordinated resources, Vucha said.