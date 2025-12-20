Jackson Marlett, Crystal Lake Central keep rolling with FVC win over Cary-Grove

Crystal Lake Central's Jackson Marlett and Nick Zuehlke (left to right) were two of the 10 Tigers to earn victories during Friday's dual against Cary-Grove. (Russ Hodges)

Returning IHSA state qualifier Jackson Marlett is gearing up for a big run at the 2025 Al Dvorak Memorial Tournament on Saturday.

Marlett put on a takedown exhibition during his 120-pound bout against Cary-Grove’s Keegan Hammett as Crystal Lake Central took on the Trojans in a Fox Valley Conference dual match Friday night. Marlett wrangled his first takedown within the first few seconds and had five takedowns, plus a 19-5 lead, after only one period.

A shot straight to Hammett’s back led to a pin for Marlett, one of five Crystal Lake Central wrestlers who recorded pins in the team’s 59-18 dual win over the Trojans. The Tigers (8-5, 4-1 FVC), who took four forfeits against a short-handed Cary-Grove squad, are one of multiple area teams that will be at the Dvorak tournament.

“I was mostly focused on my attacks,” said Marlett, who’s working his way back from a wrist injury that sidelined him for a week. “I was just trying to get a sweat going and warm up for the Dvorak tournament. We’re working hard in the room and we aren’t taking shortcuts. ... I want to win state this year. It’s a big goal for me.”

Cary-Grove (6-5, 2-3 FVC) struck first in Friday’s dual at Crystal Lake Central, where 138-pounder Jacob Turner overcame a scoring deficit in the second period to beat Daniel Zuehlke. Turner, who fell behind early and trailed 10-5, capitalized on a big throw during the second period to earn the first of two Trojan pins in the match.

“I could feel that he was getting tired and my throw was there,” Turner said. “I was ready to go into deep waters in that second period. I felt him getting tired and I worked what I know best. I’ve had it like that before in matches and I had the mentality that I’m a great wrestler and even when I’m down, I’m going to come back.”

Another comeback victory, this time for the Tigers, led to a pin at 144, where Daniel Snow erased an 8-4 gap in the second period, securing good position for a pin on Ignacio Santander. A three-period match went the way of the Trojans at 157, as Leo Zavala notched a first-period takedown and a four-point near fall before holding off a late rally to top Nathan Kozlowski by 8-3 decision.

Cary-Grove's Jacob Turner and Jimmy Siragusa (left to right) were two of the team's four match winners during Friday's dual against Crystal Lake Central. (Russ Hodges)

With Crystal Lake Central leading 12-9, Nick Zuehlke snatched up four takedowns and scored four back points during his 17-2 tech fall over Aiden Bierbower at 165. An escape in the third period sealed the win for Zuehlke, who credited his underhook and the team’s chemistry for the individual and team success on Friday.

“If I find my underhook, I can score a takedown,” Zuehlke said. “Now that I’ve found that position, I’m able to get my takedowns and I can push the pace and put the other guy on his heels. We’ve wrestled good teams and we’re down a few people. ... It’s nice to see that we’re competing with these teams when we’re down. If you’re winning on a bad day, you’re dominating on a good day.”

Cary-Grove earned a much-needed victory at 175, bringing the Tigers within five after Anthony Basso outlasted Ethan Stroh for a 10-6 decision, securing the win with a third-period takedown. Both sided traded pins soon after, as 190-pounder Patrick Martin beat Landon Locker with a cradle for Crystal Lake Central and 215-pounder Jimmy Siragusa pinned Lucas Hartman for Cary-Grove.

“I didn’t give up,” said Siragusa, who built a 9-2 lead in the first period before pinning Hartman in the second. “I told myself to be aggressive and not give up. I used simple moves I’ve been working on and simple takedowns. I didn’t want to overcomplicate things. Normally, after that first period, it’s easy to want to give up.”

Crystal Lake Central effectively clinched the dual win with a pin at 285, where heavyweight Logan Gough made quick work of Aiden Senitz with a first-period victory. Colton Legan (106), Jair Viveros (113), Dylan Ramsey (126) and Nick Marchese (150) all received forfeits for the Tigers, who got pins from Marlett and Brandon Carbone (132) to end the dual match with seven straight victories.

“Our morale is always high,” Zuehlke said. “It’s a fun environment to be in. It’s not always super serious and it’s really light-hearted. Everyone is able to joke with each other. We’re one big family and even when somebody loses, we’re on to the next match.”