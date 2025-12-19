Hampshire honors wrestler Deegan Kirschke: ‘This whole season will be for him’

Deegan Kirschke brought joy to his friends and his teammates.

Those were the words from Hampshire senior Michael Brannigan who, like all of his Whip-Pur teammates, was wrestling with a heavy heart during Thursday night’s Fox Valley Conference dual against Dundee-Crown. Kirschke, a former Hampshire wrestler, died at age 17 on Aug. 16 after suffering a fatal gunshot wound.

Toward the conclusion of the dual, a 65-9 victory for the Whips, Brannigan and fellow senior Andrew Salmieri laid a framed photo of Kirschke, along with a pair of wrestling shoes, a singlet and headgear, inside the center circle of the wrestling ring. Spectators, wrestlers and coaches then held a 13-second moment of silence.

“I remember him being really adventurous,” Brannigan said of Kirschke, who wrestled at 113 pounds a lot of last year, including when he took third in the regional. “This whole season will be for him. All of us are wrestling for Deegan. He brought a lot of joy and happiness and he uplifted most of his teammates. He brought us up and we have to learn from him. I wish I could’ve wrestled for him, but I’m happy that we won.”

The moment of silence capped off an emotional win for the Whips (5-2, 3-1 FVC), who took all but two of their bouts and racked up five pins against the Chargers (5-6, 0-4 FVC) on Thursday. Before the varsity dual started, Hampshire’s PA announcer Cam Valle, a former wrestling coach, invited Kirschke’s family to the floor and shared remarks, along with a letter from Kirschke’s grandmother.

A singlet, wrestling shoes, head gear and a framed photo of Deegan Kirschke were placed inside the center circle of the wrestling ring at the end of Hampshire's dual against Dundee-Crown on Thursday. (Russ Hodges)

“We’re all deeply saddened by the passing of Deegan, a valued member of our school and the wrestling community,” Valle said. “Deegan was not just a wrestler on our team. He was family. He touched the lives of many through his kindness, determination, joy and the genuine care he showed others. Those who knew Deegan will forever remember his ability to lift people up, bring calm in difficult moments and make everyone feel valued and included.”

Salmieri (120), one of six Hampshire wrestlers to receive forfeits from a short-handed Dundee-Crown squad, wore a T-shirt that honored his former teammate. After the dual concluded, Salmieri reflected on both his sense of humor and his kind spirit.

“I remember him being very funny,” Salmieri said. “He always liked to goof around, but he knew when it was time to lock in and start focusing. Spending time with him on the mat was always fun. When you were in a bad mood, he got you in a good mood. That’s how he was. ... I wish I was able to get a match in today, but I know he’s watching down on us and I know he’s happy we got the win.”

With Hampshire leading 12-0, Marquis Thumand delivered the first pin for the Whips, building on an emphatic takedown to beat Angel Hernandez at 132. Xavier Campos scored Dundee-Crown’s first dual points, pinning Jacob Dahnke in the second period at 138.

Dawson Smith delivered a hard-fought win at 144, breaking a 3-3 draw with a third-period pin against Jimmy Duran to give the Whips a 24-6 lead. Aric Abbott landed a massive takedown that led to a pin against Jadon Wheatley at 150 to keep Hampshire rolling.

A poster celebrating the life of Deegan Kirschke was posted outside of the main gymnasium at Hampshire High School during Thursday's wrestling dual against Dundee-Crown. (Russ Hodges)

After three straight forfeits, Hampshire’s Gio Marino clinched the dual victory for the Whips, executing a well-timed throw to earn a pin against Alex Salazar at 190. Dundee-Crown and Hampshire split the final two bouts, with Teigan Moreno winning by decision over Knox Homola at 215 for the Chargers and Max Oleferchik pinning Geovanni Munoz in the third period at 285 for the Whips.

Luthor Rajcevich (106), Lou Jensen (126), Brannigan (157), Jasper Hintz (165) and John Janicki (175) all received forfeits for the Whips, who will face Jacobs on the road Friday night. Inspired by Kirschke, Hampshire will look to keep its winning ways rolling.

“Deegan was a very fun and likeable kid,” Hampshire coach Matt Todd said. “He knew how to have fun and get out there, but he was someone the kids adored and someone they could look up to. He’s missed daily... We remind the kids of what Deegan would do and the work he would put in. What they’re doing everything for is for him and they can continue with that mindset going forward.”

Hampshire and Dundee-Crown held a girls’ wrestling dual prior to the start of the boys’ match. Annabelle Mueller (105) scored a 20-4 technical fall for the Whips, who took several forfeits in a win over the Chargers. Dundee-Crown’s Addison Perez (110) and Ruby Gavina (125) each recorded pins for the Chargers.