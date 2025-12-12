Car crash with injuries causes road closure in Crystal Lake

A portion of Virginia Road in Crystal Lake was closed to traffic after a two-vehicle crash that resulted in injuries Friday morning.

The Crystal Lake Police and Fire Rescue departments responded to a call at 7:58 a.m. Friday to the 100 block of Virginia Road for a reported two-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation found that a Ford SUV was traveling south when it collided with a pickup truck and then struck a utility pole, Crystal Lake Police Deputy Chief Richard Neumann said.

The driver of the Ford suffered injuries believed to not be life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, Neumann said.

According to Nixle alerts sent out by the city of Crystal Lake, Virginia Road between Rakow and Pyott roads was closed for almost four hours.