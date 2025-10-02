Crystal Lake father of 5 wins $550K in Illinois Lottery

A Crystal Lake man won $550,000 in the lottery and plans to take his family on a beach vacation and set up his five children for success.

The Illinois Lottery said in a news release the man, who they identified only as Matthew, won the Lucky Day Lotto Sept. 10 after purchasing the winning ticket through the Illinois Lottery app.

Matthew said in the release the fact that he won “took a few minutes” to sink in.

He also said his first call afterwards was to his wife.

“There was a long pause, then she gasped so loud I thought she’d drop the phone! Her first words were, ‘Are you serious?!’” Matthew said about his wife’s reaction. She was not named in the release.

The jackpot winner plans to use the prize money to give his children “every opportunity to thrive,” he said. “We’ve always dreamed of a warm family vacation by the ocean, and now that dream can finally come true.”

The Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only lottery game. It has two drawings daily and jackpots for the game begin at $100,000, the lottery said. People can buy the tickets online at IllinoisLottery.com, in stores or through the app.