Man who had 11 pounds of pot on a bus in Lake in the Hills gets 6 years in prison

A Wauconda man pleaded guilty Friday to possessing 11 pounds of marijuana, which was found by police in a suitcase and on a bus parked in a Lake in the Hills industrial park.

Sean E. Kalinoski, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana. He was sentenced to six years in prison, according to a judgment order in McHenry County court.

Kalinoski also had been charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 200 grams of peyote, selling or distributing nitrous oxide, and possessing less than 15 grams of heroin, according to prosecutors and a criminal complaint filed by Lake in the Hills police. Those charges were dismissed, orders show.

An additional case dated Aug. 20, 2024, including charges of marijuana possession, also was dismissed.

Kalinoski is required to serve half the prison time followed by six months of mandatory supervised release. He is receiving credit for 261 days in custody at the county jail since his arrest Dec. 27, according to the judgment order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.

Police said that on Aug. 24, 2024, they found potted plants and items used for packaging drugs as well as the other illicit narcotics in a suitcase on a bus in a parking lot in an industrial area in the 1400 block of Imhoff Drive.

Evidence of surveillance footage and cellphone data linked Kalinoski to the location and the drugs, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors have said that Kalinoski had two previous drug convictions in 2013 and 2021. It’s unclear where those cases were filed.