2nd installment of property taxes in McHenry County due Wednesday

McHenry County property owners have until Wednesday to get their property tax bill paid.

Taxpayers can pay their bill in a variety of ways, including online, in person, over the phone or at banks. More details about each payment method are available on the treasurer’s website.

Recently, county officials announced that Associated Bank branches also are open for any McHenry County taxpayer to pay their bill.

A full list of banks taking property tax payments is available on the treasurer’s office website.

But while taxpayers are getting their payments in, the treasurer’s website had technical difficulties Friday that wound up affecting the property tax lookup function on the website.

McHenry County Treasurer Donna Kurtz said the treasurer’s office had a workaround in place while the lookup feature gets fixed, allowing taxpayers to bypass the function and head straight to the payment portal.

Kurtz expected that the lookup feature would be back by Monday.

The payment portal is not new and is the same one online taxpayers, including VIP taxpayers, have been using, Kurtz said.

Despite the glitch, Kurtz said last week she feels the online system is so reliable that she would be paying her tax bill online over this past weekend.

The only function not available was the ability to get a duplicate tax bill. Taxpayers can email treas@mchenrycountyil.gov or call the treasurer’s office at 815-334-4260 to get a duplicate tax bill or ask for help with their tax bills.