Woodstock addresses local police activity involving FBI, says ICE not present

Woodstock officials put out a statement Thursday afternoon in response to questions posed on social media about law enforcement activity in town that involved federal authorities.

A city news release said Woodstock police officers were present to support agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation “in executing a valid criminal arrest warrant issued by a U.S. Magistrate Judge” on Aug. 26 on Church Street.

The city said agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement were not involved and that no arrests were made. The FBI did temporarily detain a person who resembled the person for whom the warrant was issued and who lived at the same residence, according to the release.

“After a brief and lawful investigation, it was confirmed that the individual was not the subject of the warrant and was released immediately at the scene,” the release said.

The city said it put out the release because officials are “aware of public concern and questions raised on social media” regarding the law-enforcement activity and “we want to provide clarity about what occurred and reassure the community about the role of the Woodstock Police Department.”

The release quoted City Manager Roscoe Stelford, who said: “Per Illinois State law, including the Illinois TRUST Act, the City of Woodstock and the Woodstock Police Department do not collaborate with ICE on civil immigration enforcement. We understand how misinformation can lead to fear and concern. I want our residents to know that this situation was a criminal matter handled by the FBI, and the individual was released once their identity was confirmed. Our priority is maintaining both safety and trust in our community.”

Mayor Mike Turner also put out a statement via the release, stating: “Immigration enforcement is a very real concern across the country, and we respect that those concerns may lead to questions when incidents like this occur locally. Our responsibility is to uphold the law while protecting the rights and dignity of all members of our community, and that commitment remains firm.”