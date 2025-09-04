Crystal Lake South falls to Palatine at Wauconda Tournament

Crystal Lake South’s Dustin Banner (right) battles Palatine’s Brandon Tornez for the ball on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at Wauconda High School in Wauconda. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Palatine defender Evan Kasparaitis launched a long throw into the Crystal Lake South box during the final minute of their game at the Alonso Sanchez Memorial Classic on Wednesday in Wauconda.

The throw soared above a group of Gators defenders and found its way to striker Mario Cruz, who tapped the ball into the net and helped Palatine seal a 2-0 shutout victory over South.

It was the latter of two second-half goals scored by the Pirates (2-1), who finished with 14 shots on goal compared to only six for the Gators (1-2-1).

“I was hoping for that goal a little earlier, but their keeper did an excellent job all evening,” Palatine coach Aaron Morris said. “In the first half, we were trying to find that perfect ball, but in varsity soccer, it’s not going to be perfect. We were taking too many touches, but in the second half, I thought we had more purpose in the final third and it showed in some of our chances.”

Crystal Lake South’s Ethan Nawracaj (right) goes airborne on a shot on goal as Palatine’s Adam Adame (left) reacts on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Wauconda. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Palatine overcame a stellar effort from South goalkeeper Noah Dunteman, who posted 12 saves and made back-to-back key stops during a fast-paced sequence midway through the second half. After a defensive mistake in the 43rd minute led to a one-on-one opportunity for the Pirates, Dunteman stayed strong at the top of the box, deflecting consecutive shots from Palatine attackers Cruz and Carson Latek to keep the Gators within one goal of an equalizer.

“When you play a team like Palatine, you’re going to be under duress from set pieces and how they open the game up so much,” Crystal Lake South coach Brian Allen said. “Noah gave us a chance to search for that equalizer and he kept us in the game. Sometimes, the keeper has to come up big and today was Noah’s day. He did what he was supposed to do.”

“Noah gave us a chance to search for that equalizer and he kept us in the game. Sometimes, the keeper has to come up big and today was Noah’s day. He did what he was supposed to do.” — Crystal Lake South coach Brian Allen on goalkeeper Noah Dunteman

Despite playing to a 0-0 draw at halftime, both teams had chances to score over the first 35 minutes. The Pirates gained the early advantage offensively, using quick passes and control in the midfield to pressure Dunteman and the Gators defense. Latek and Gavi Carmona each finished with three shots on goal in the game for the Pirates, who held a 7-4 shot-on-goal advantage and a 2-1 advantage in corner kicks at halftime.

“I thought we ran out of gas a little bit in the second half,” Allen said. “They wear you down with their set pieces and I thought we defended them well for about 50 minutes. We have to shore up the midfield a little bit and be more connected between the lines. We were too spaced out and not joined together in certain areas.

“Against a team like Palatine, you have to be or it’s going to be a long day. We’ll learn and we’ll keep moving forward together.

Palatine struck in the 40th minute, taking a 1-0 lead after Brandon Tornez floated a short pass through the air to Tiao Rodriguez, who found position inside the Crystal Lake South box and headed the assist into the net.

Crystal Lake South’s Vince Santarelli (right) battles Palatine’s Mario Cruz for the ball on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Wauconda. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Although the Gators showed more life on the attack in the second half, where they earned six of their seven corner kicks in the game, South couldn’t overcome a shutout effort by Palatine, which received four first-half saves from Charlie Falkenberg and a second-half save from Miguel Avila.

“We’re still trying to come together as a unit back there,” Morris said. “We have some guys who are new to their positions back there, so they haven’t played together as a unit very much. What I saw today was better in terms of connecting. Crystal Lake South is so athletic up top that we have to be on the same page because, if they get a head on the ball, they’re very disciplined on that second run and our four guys have to be interconnected with those runners. For the most part, I thought we did a good job of that today.”

Nine Palatine players recorded at least one shot on goal. Junior midfielder Will Prus anchored South’s attack, leading the Gators with four shots on goal.