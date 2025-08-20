McHenry Chick-fil-A set to open Thursday

A new Chick-fil-A in McHenry is shown on Aug. 20, 2025. It's due to open the next day. (Janelle Walker)

Whether in-store or in the drive-thru lanes, anyone wearing cow attire or cow-spotted accessories can get a deal Thursday morning as McHenry’s first Chick-fil-A opens to the public.

The McHenry Chick-fil-A is set to open at 6:30 a.m. at 1911 N. Richmond Road. Those dressed for the occasion can redeem one free entrée or kid’s meal during the opening event, according to a news release.

“Chick-fil-A has been part of my story in countless ways, from becoming my first job to helping pay my college tuition and introducing me to my husband, Elijah,” Avery Moore, the local owner-operator, said in a news release.

According to the release, Moore began working at the restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches in 2017.

“Now, I’m grateful for the opportunity to pay forward the same opportunities I was given and serve this great community. My hope is to build a place where Guests and Team Members feel genuinely cared for every time they come to my restaurant,” Moore’s release said.

Chick-fil-A McHenry is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The McHenry location also features a playground for children.