McHenry County property transfers: May 27-June 4, 2025

Algonquin

Guy and Pauletta Joint Tenancy Trust to Rodney and Erika Hoffman, 610 Old Oak Circle, $425,000

Gary Hofmann to Roman Mykhailiuk, 1241 Big Sur Parkway, $436,000

Francis Tobolski, Sr. to Nora D. Lugo Gonzalez, 1022 Interloch Court, $278,000

Mukhtar Management LLC to Artem Zyakun, 2944 Talaga Drive, $365,000

Akhrorbek Alimov to Rakhmatulla Salizhan, 1631 Westbury Drive, $330,000

Arvo Eilau to Marta Lukawski, 3220 Alethea Drive, $310,000

Calatalantic Group LLC to Galen Heath Bro, 365 W. Point Circle, $545,000

Gary Hunter to Wiktor and Agnieszka Orlowski, 3550 Wintergreen Terrace, $650,000

Renata Ciora to Walter and Renee Haim, 670 Bluestem Lane, $649,000

James Abbott to Jamie and Paige Schmidt, 32 Jayne Street, $385,000

Christopher Wrobel to Amela and Haris Sestan, 4190 Bunker Hill Drive, $500,500

Christopher Nixon to David and Kenneth Burdios Woemmel, 501 Clover Drive, $670,000

Richard Millspaugh to Anthony and Martika Camacho, 8 Lake Gillian Court, $420,000

Calatalantic Group LLC to Amish Parekh and Payal Desai, 357 W. Point Circle, $570,000

Jeffrey Neuschaefer to Maxmilan and Gwen Hong, 2200 Cumberland Parkway, $382,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Joseph and Emma Wright, 359 W. Point Circle, $500,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Michael Geinopolos and Stephanie Melone, 361 W. Point Circle, $560,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Raul and Ofelia De Lira, 363 W. Point Circle, $615,000

DMB Trust to Richard Jakob and Jessica Kapsalis, 2041 Tahoe Parkway, $355,000

Barrington

Barbara Cantalupo to Tyson Boulter, 1800 Burning Oak Trail, $575,000

Cary

Jason Day to David Stern, 41 Willow Circle, $270,000

Dorn Trust to Jessica Sawyer, 1209 Spring Beach Way, $310,000

Kenneth Rockow to Israel Lopez, Jr., 813 Candlewood Trail, $360,000

Sharon Plesha to Dedrie Moloney and Ryan Morgan, 517 Mildred Ave., $493,000

Anthony Rosenwinkel to David and Ines Pioquinto, 238 E. Main Street, $260,000

John Gusciara to Gregory Ford and Margaret Kukawski, 7307 Mallard Way, $857,500

Edward Dubish to Mikaela Fletcher and Julian Meyer, 62 Willow Circle, $208,000

Lukas T. Spies to David Matanda and Gift Nankamba, 6517 Wildberry Lane, $645,000

Alexander Alcantara to Oksana Clavey, 313 Crest Drive, $360,000

Harold Cook, Jr. to Aaron Bastin and Erika Cane, 719 Manitou Street, $325,000

LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Emil and Courtney Lilev, 435 Hillhurst Drive, $410,000

Crystal Lake

Genevieve Resner to Austin and Cassandra Wright, 130 Burning Bush Trail, $405,000

Kevin Burkle to Grzegorz and Monika Zanczak, 1108 Dovercliff Way, $381,000

Adam Danowski to Jonathan and Natalie Heddles, 280 View Street, $315,000

Davis Trust to James and Patricia Runchey, 6114 Hidden Oak Drive, $529,000

Oleksa of IL Inc. to Travis and Morgan Shafer, 577 Cress Creek Lane, $358,500

Luke Rayson to Nicholas Woodbury and Kelly Walsh, 201 First Street, $430,000

Charles Brown to Charles and Patricia Meid, 1169 Overhill Court, $650,000

Thomas Fiscus to Antonio and Adriana Loera, 6308 Redbird Lane, $370,000

Patrick White to Ryan Rink, 4201 Jacqueline Lane, $775,000

Lila Monterrosa to Cynthia Tucker and Timothy Chapman, 987 Golf Course Road 3, $225,000

Holly Richard to William Erfort and Fuchsia Suh, 8716 Bard Road, $405,000

Duane Stefens to Jessica Batastini and David Druse, 1762 Somerfield Lane, $405,500

Smeja Trust to David and Korinne Garelli, 3820 Berry Street, $2,000,000

Robin Wolf to Lydia and Michael Nadolski, 1604 Lilac Drive, $585,000

Todd Egan to Joseph and Teresa Buehler, 226 Ridge Ave. $350,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Aswin Manohar and Sivaranjani Aswin, 1125 White Oak Circle, $349,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Franklin Selvaraj and Tina Rebecca, 1127 White Oak Circle, $370,000

Alexis Kent to Jessica and Leon Barrett, 173 Surrey Lane, $315,000

Danielle Costantino to Maria Lopez de Vergara and Victor Diaz Castro, 173 Dartmoor Drive, $340,000

Robert Repsys to Dmytro Yakymenko, 971 Golf Course Road 6, $202,000

Jolene Nieman to Raymond Frailey, 2 Hill Drive, $300,000

Nancy Gonzalez Pineda to Briseira Ocampo, 321 Harold Street, $325,000

Bichler Joint Tenancy Trust to Connor and Mallory Morse, 6308 Coachlight Road, $501,000

Alma Nunez to Glenn Niezgoda, 1687 Pearl Court B, $255,000

Andrew Priester to Robert Mitchell, 3318 Arbor Lane, $92,500

Fox River Grove

Dollard 2006 Trust to Anna, Michael, Chuck and Bradley Wolter, 212 Gladys Ave., $267,000

Abigail Karch to William Gaffney, 259 Yorkshire Drive, $369,000

Harvard

Ronald Tripp to Rudiger and Sabrina Freiberger, 505 W. Roosevelt Street, $258,500

Sariff Marquez to Gilberto and Joy Hernandez, 203 S. Ayer Street, $69,000

Bobbie Walter to Natalia Kogut, 8804 Nilsen Court, $544,500

Huntley

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Ravi Polamarasetty and Sumana Budha, 12645 Skeels Street, $598,000

Arthur Grieshaber to Robert and Harmony Harrington, 13442 Delaney Road, $275,000

Ruth Krull to Barbara Moore, 13516 Morgan Way, $353,000

Balaton 1999 Trust to Cecile Foley, 13244 W. Essex Lane, $375,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Rovi and Gesta Ponce, 11405 Saxony Street, $634,500

Drogos Trust to Sharon Bell, 11807 Messiner Drive, $340,000

Hansen Trust to Debra Dipasquale, 12789 Kishwaukee Lane, $435,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Tetiana Tymchysyn and Myroslav Hoi, 10202 McMahon Way, $375,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Daniel and Dana Briscoe, 12342 Ainsworth Court, $461,000

James Kalas to James Trottier and Caitlin Wright, 8981 Disbrow Street, $332,000

Shaffer Trust to Thomas and Laura Costello, 10525 Sawgrass Lane, $625,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Yulia Pashko and Nazar Tsvyk, 10206 McMahon Way, $382,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Omar Abdelmalek and Danielle Smirat, 12720 Griffith Street, $540,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Erik and Stephanie Juveland, 12614 Skeels Street, $530,000

Curt Kittel to Derek and Jessica Brase, 12210 Glazier Street, $647,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Naga Putchala and Naga Allampalli, 10200 McMahon Way, $390,000

Deborah Styka to James and Tatjana Herzog, 11650 Windsor Drive, $465,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Akshay and Vardhini Sudhakumar, 12575 Skeels Street, $525,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Bridget and William Jones, 10333 Mey Road, $460,000

Johnsburg

David Garelli to Zachary and Danielle Craig, 2903 Hanging Fen Court, $750,000

Gloria Koter to Roy and Laura Eikeland, 3203 River Park Drive, $735,000

Jordyn Kuthe to Trevor Morris, 2204 Church Street, $340,000

Steven Burnell to Daniel and Ashley Peterson, 3134 Chellington Drive, $475,000

Jeffrey Thompson to Jeffrey Thompson, 5307 Heather Lane, $200,000

Lake in the Hills

Lelia Corzo to Isabel Estrada, 116 Village Creek Drive, $207,000

George Kowalewski to Dylan Demma and Allyson Loris, 985 Aster Court, $495,000

Dariusz Pogorzelski to Jeanette Sieminski, 1347 Cunat Court, $185,000

Michelle Wollenweber to John and Joanna Tagas, 1123 Patton Ave., $150,000

Jozef Podraza to Terron and Kuretta Dantzler, 517 Cheyenne Drive, $382,000

David Jarovsky to Michael and Brittany Keenan, 423 Big Cloud Pass, $408,000

Mark Kristie to Christina Vences, 1118 Sycamore Street, $218,000

Cynthia Borchardt to David Sepeda and Noemi Espinoza, 460 Wright Drive, $392,500

Lakemoor

Brett Gardner to Shane Sparks, 313 Tia Juana Drive, $230,000

Marengo

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Andrew and Alexandra Ramirez, 950 Maplewood Drive, $420,000

Derreck Mansheim to Zane Lucas, 809 Village Circle, $191,000

Melodie Archer to Randy and Elizabeth Schneider, 920 Brookside Court, $375,000

Stephen Marino to Jesse and Maria Campos, 25114 Kishwaukee Valley Road, $725,000

Rabe Trust to Zachary and Katelyn Lasso, 722 Wopodland Lane, $331,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Jonathan and Kelsey Schultz, 835 Courtney Lane, $418,000

Jennifer Traudt to Jorel Kilcullen and Cora Hazel, 764 Village Circle, $175,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to James and Erika Olvera, 1205 Stonegate Drive, $400,000

McHenry

Michael Compton to Jennifer Trempala, 2303 Country Lane, $277,000

Jonathon Gutierrez to Christian Higareda and Crystal Castellanos, 4910 Bonner Drive, $315,000

Joshua Harlow to Raul Ramirez and Aiyana Puente, 214 N. Timothy Lane, $346,000

Philip Hoffman to Nick Bauman, 4814 Paulsen Road, $260,000

Mary Taradash to Chembe Mukungwa, 1713 Rogers Ave., $233,500

Rylia LLC to Philip Hundt and Nicole Bacigalupo, 2618 Apache Trail, $330,000

Krista Carroll to Thomas Clinge, 3503 Vine Street, $340,000

Angela Hutchison to Brandon Quintero Zaveleta and Karime Anglada Lagunes, 1826 Parklane Ave., $283,000

Dale Allgaier to Tomasz and Paulina Spiewak, 2709 N. Villa Lane, $455,000

Troll Partners LLC Green Street to Michael Conniff, 607 N. Greet Street, $198,000

Michael Coley to Tory Pease, 5435 Bull Valley Road, $70,000

Edward Schwarz to Alexis Fiolka and Nicholas Oddo, 5216 Palm Street, $325,000

Prayosham Real Estate LLC to Robert Loudon, 4404 W. Shamrock Lane 2B, $152,500

Ryan Murray to Megan Meyer, 3711 Biscayne Road, $320,000

Diane Judd to Darrin Zimmerman, 4518 W. Shore Drive, $152,000

Neumann Jr. Trust to Benjamin Ludwig, 411 Country Club Drive, $260,000

Trisha Srewart to Jacob Kearney and Paige Marnell, 3615 W. Cornell Court, $335,000

Spencer Law to Kate Kavouris and Nicholas Barber, Jr., 202 N. Hill Road, $315,000

Dwyer Trust to Shannon Dwyer, 5414 Christine Ave., $150,000

Barbara Rotroff to Eduardo Guerrero Hernandez and Spcprrp Iriarte Lopez, 1036 Draper Road, $250,000

Kyle Swank to Kelly and Emily Connor, 5307 Abbey Drive, $345,000

Molly Kearns to Kevin and Beverly Anderson, 912 Laguna Drive, $350,000

Roy Fullington to Andrew and Amanda Spiel, 5505 W. Windhaven Trail, $340,000

Courtney Clark to Guadalupe and Angel Anacleto Gomez, 409 Nippersink Drive, $263,000

Ronald Bykowski to Michael Adams, 709 Legend Lane, $215,000

Deborah Barrett to Carlos and Maria Salvador, 5608 Chesapeake Drive, $365,000

Daniel Weber to Jason and Jami Day, 5708 Cobblestone Trail, $400,000

Exeliq Realty LLC to Christopher Gatz and Nicole Grundy, 3121 S. Woods Ave., $250,000

Christopher Neumann to Zachary and Allison Peterson, 415 Country Club Drive, $420,000

Kevin Burchfield to Johnnie Lee Taylor III and Isabelle Mitchell, 1212 Hilltop Boulevard, $265,000

Charan Yadama to William Penuel and Danielle Clarice, 1718 Doolin Ave., $410,000

Alex Walkington to Christopher Rogers, 919 Valley Ave., $350,000

Wheat 2023 Trust to Him Haggard and Lorelee Major, 414 Waters Edge Drive C, $185,000

Judicial Sales Corp to Maria Cabral and Alex Guiharro, 4618 W. Northfox Lane 6, $97,500

Richmond

Brandon Sites to Aidan Woltman, 350 Cunat Boulevard, $174,000

Spring Grove

Brian Cauwels to Matthew Schlapper, 1111 Main Street Road, $230,000

Jennifer Deblok to Daniel and Julia Williams, 8715 Galleria Court, $580,000

Spence Trust to James and Wendy Christman, 10320 Steeplechase Lane, $475,000

Jeffery Auger to Terry and Heather Goodwin, 9103 Bentley Lane, $635,000

Wonder Lake

Carlson Trust to Christine Johnson, 6319 Aspen Lane, $335,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Gerardo Moraza, 6600 Linden Trail B, $280,000

Donald Wudtke to Nicholas and Karen Muscolino, 3724 W. Lake Shore Drive, $660,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Marilee and Terry Brauer, 2287 Redwood Trail, $353,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Anthony and Lora Wallin, 2019 Winterberry Trail, $421,000

LPI Home Buyers LLC to Jorge Adame, 2612 Cherry Lane, $215,000

Ronda Groth to Brandon Zator, 8438 Redbud Court, $242,000

Property Tree LLC to Jeff Rutkowski, 7607 Center Drive, $85,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Eduardo Torres Ruelas and Jliana Duran, 6641 Linden Trail, $299,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Ryan Francis and Fina Followell, 6425 Juniper Drive, $274,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Jonathan and Jean Gutierrez, 6812 Willow Drive, $375,000

Woodstock

Beth Hayes Wirth to Dylan and Jennifer Stern, 8301 Prospect Street, $425,000

Michael Morse to Jacob and Sarah Staab, 10616 Happy Trail, $700,000

Kratochvil Trust to Matthew Bundy and Joshua Smith, 224 Fieldstone Drive, $445,000

Otto Holzer to Juan and Kristie Carbajal, 2100 Preswick Lane, $423,500

Justin Esparza to Ivish Malik, 2981 Strauss Court, $306,000

Harley Hart Properties LLC to Vanessa Hughes, 222 Main Street, $250,000

Lerum Trust to Curt and Annette Kittel, 1711 Bull Valley Drive, $625,500

Daniel Campbell to Mojolaoluwa Ogunniyi and Andrew Leckwot, 600 Schubert Street, $300,000

LSF11 Master Participation Trust to Vitalii Ivanenko, 602 Austin Ave., $192,500

Erica Martin to Rachel and Elliott Turnbaugh, 13317 Charles Road, $540,000

Deborah Feldman to Robert and Jessica Brooks, 1715 Clay Street, $269,000

Geraldine Borchardt to Sergio Aranda Hermenegildo and Lizbeth Ruedas Vicenta, 1708 Clay Street, $269,000

Amy L. Krob to Thomas Liggett and Sharon Fang, 2841 Brahms Lane, $270,000

Dennis Braun to Izabelle and Edgardo Murillo Gonzalez, 113 E. Donovan Ave., $170,000

Hoff Trust to Richard Stiers, 15817 Nelson Road, $355,000

Juan Carbajal to Cade and Marcia Simon, 765 Lisa Street, $330,000

Karel Wells to Gregg Hoeck and Samantha Friedman, 3025 Alden Road, $210,000