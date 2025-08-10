Northwest Herald

McHenry County property transfers: May 27-June 4, 2025

Property transfers

McHenry County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Algonquin

Guy and Pauletta Joint Tenancy Trust to Rodney and Erika Hoffman, 610 Old Oak Circle, $425,000

Gary Hofmann to Roman Mykhailiuk, 1241 Big Sur Parkway, $436,000

Francis Tobolski, Sr. to Nora D. Lugo Gonzalez, 1022 Interloch Court, $278,000

Mukhtar Management LLC to Artem Zyakun, 2944 Talaga Drive, $365,000

Akhrorbek Alimov to Rakhmatulla Salizhan, 1631 Westbury Drive, $330,000

Arvo Eilau to Marta Lukawski, 3220 Alethea Drive, $310,000

Calatalantic Group LLC to Galen Heath Bro, 365 W. Point Circle, $545,000

Gary Hunter to Wiktor and Agnieszka Orlowski, 3550 Wintergreen Terrace, $650,000

Renata Ciora to Walter and Renee Haim, 670 Bluestem Lane, $649,000

James Abbott to Jamie and Paige Schmidt, 32 Jayne Street, $385,000

Christopher Wrobel to Amela and Haris Sestan, 4190 Bunker Hill Drive, $500,500

Christopher Nixon to David and Kenneth Burdios Woemmel, 501 Clover Drive, $670,000

Richard Millspaugh to Anthony and Martika Camacho, 8 Lake Gillian Court, $420,000

Calatalantic Group LLC to Amish Parekh and Payal Desai, 357 W. Point Circle, $570,000

Jeffrey Neuschaefer to Maxmilan and Gwen Hong, 2200 Cumberland Parkway, $382,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Joseph and Emma Wright, 359 W. Point Circle, $500,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Michael Geinopolos and Stephanie Melone, 361 W. Point Circle, $560,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Raul and Ofelia De Lira, 363 W. Point Circle, $615,000

DMB Trust to Richard Jakob and Jessica Kapsalis, 2041 Tahoe Parkway, $355,000

Barrington

Barbara Cantalupo to Tyson Boulter, 1800 Burning Oak Trail, $575,000

Cary

Jason Day to David Stern, 41 Willow Circle, $270,000

Dorn Trust to Jessica Sawyer, 1209 Spring Beach Way, $310,000

Kenneth Rockow to Israel Lopez, Jr., 813 Candlewood Trail, $360,000

Sharon Plesha to Dedrie Moloney and Ryan Morgan, 517 Mildred Ave., $493,000

Anthony Rosenwinkel to David and Ines Pioquinto, 238 E. Main Street, $260,000

John Gusciara to Gregory Ford and Margaret Kukawski, 7307 Mallard Way, $857,500

Edward Dubish to Mikaela Fletcher and Julian Meyer, 62 Willow Circle, $208,000

Lukas T. Spies to David Matanda and Gift Nankamba, 6517 Wildberry Lane, $645,000

Alexander Alcantara to Oksana Clavey, 313 Crest Drive, $360,000

Harold Cook, Jr. to Aaron Bastin and Erika Cane, 719 Manitou Street, $325,000

LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Emil and Courtney Lilev, 435 Hillhurst Drive, $410,000

Crystal Lake

Genevieve Resner to Austin and Cassandra Wright, 130 Burning Bush Trail, $405,000

Kevin Burkle to Grzegorz and Monika Zanczak, 1108 Dovercliff Way, $381,000

Adam Danowski to Jonathan and Natalie Heddles, 280 View Street, $315,000

Davis Trust to James and Patricia Runchey, 6114 Hidden Oak Drive, $529,000

Oleksa of IL Inc. to Travis and Morgan Shafer, 577 Cress Creek Lane, $358,500

Luke Rayson to Nicholas Woodbury and Kelly Walsh, 201 First Street, $430,000

Charles Brown to Charles and Patricia Meid, 1169 Overhill Court, $650,000

Thomas Fiscus to Antonio and Adriana Loera, 6308 Redbird Lane, $370,000

Patrick White to Ryan Rink, 4201 Jacqueline Lane, $775,000

Lila Monterrosa to Cynthia Tucker and Timothy Chapman, 987 Golf Course Road 3, $225,000

Holly Richard to William Erfort and Fuchsia Suh, 8716 Bard Road, $405,000

Duane Stefens to Jessica Batastini and David Druse, 1762 Somerfield Lane, $405,500

Smeja Trust to David and Korinne Garelli, 3820 Berry Street, $2,000,000

Robin Wolf to Lydia and Michael Nadolski, 1604 Lilac Drive, $585,000

Todd Egan to Joseph and Teresa Buehler, 226 Ridge Ave. $350,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Aswin Manohar and Sivaranjani Aswin, 1125 White Oak Circle, $349,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Franklin Selvaraj and Tina Rebecca, 1127 White Oak Circle, $370,000

Alexis Kent to Jessica and Leon Barrett, 173 Surrey Lane, $315,000

Danielle Costantino to Maria Lopez de Vergara and Victor Diaz Castro, 173 Dartmoor Drive, $340,000

Robert Repsys to Dmytro Yakymenko, 971 Golf Course Road 6, $202,000

Jolene Nieman to Raymond Frailey, 2 Hill Drive, $300,000

Nancy Gonzalez Pineda to Briseira Ocampo, 321 Harold Street, $325,000

Bichler Joint Tenancy Trust to Connor and Mallory Morse, 6308 Coachlight Road, $501,000

Alma Nunez to Glenn Niezgoda, 1687 Pearl Court B, $255,000

Andrew Priester to Robert Mitchell, 3318 Arbor Lane, $92,500

Fox River Grove

Dollard 2006 Trust to Anna, Michael, Chuck and Bradley Wolter, 212 Gladys Ave., $267,000

Abigail Karch to William Gaffney, 259 Yorkshire Drive, $369,000

Harvard

Ronald Tripp to Rudiger and Sabrina Freiberger, 505 W. Roosevelt Street, $258,500

Sariff Marquez to Gilberto and Joy Hernandez, 203 S. Ayer Street, $69,000

Bobbie Walter to Natalia Kogut, 8804 Nilsen Court, $544,500

Huntley

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Ravi Polamarasetty and Sumana Budha, 12645 Skeels Street, $598,000

Arthur Grieshaber to Robert and Harmony Harrington, 13442 Delaney Road, $275,000

Ruth Krull to Barbara Moore, 13516 Morgan Way, $353,000

Balaton 1999 Trust to Cecile Foley, 13244 W. Essex Lane, $375,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Rovi and Gesta Ponce, 11405 Saxony Street, $634,500

Drogos Trust to Sharon Bell, 11807 Messiner Drive, $340,000

Hansen Trust to Debra Dipasquale, 12789 Kishwaukee Lane, $435,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Tetiana Tymchysyn and Myroslav Hoi, 10202 McMahon Way, $375,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Daniel and Dana Briscoe, 12342 Ainsworth Court, $461,000

James Kalas to James Trottier and Caitlin Wright, 8981 Disbrow Street, $332,000

Shaffer Trust to Thomas and Laura Costello, 10525 Sawgrass Lane, $625,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Yulia Pashko and Nazar Tsvyk, 10206 McMahon Way, $382,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Omar Abdelmalek and Danielle Smirat, 12720 Griffith Street, $540,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Erik and Stephanie Juveland, 12614 Skeels Street, $530,000

Curt Kittel to Derek and Jessica Brase, 12210 Glazier Street, $647,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Naga Putchala and Naga Allampalli, 10200 McMahon Way, $390,000

Deborah Styka to James and Tatjana Herzog, 11650 Windsor Drive, $465,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Akshay and Vardhini Sudhakumar, 12575 Skeels Street, $525,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Bridget and William Jones, 10333 Mey Road, $460,000

Johnsburg

David Garelli to Zachary and Danielle Craig, 2903 Hanging Fen Court, $750,000

Gloria Koter to Roy and Laura Eikeland, 3203 River Park Drive, $735,000

Jordyn Kuthe to Trevor Morris, 2204 Church Street, $340,000

Steven Burnell to Daniel and Ashley Peterson, 3134 Chellington Drive, $475,000

Jeffrey Thompson to Jeffrey Thompson, 5307 Heather Lane, $200,000

Lake in the Hills

Lelia Corzo to Isabel Estrada, 116 Village Creek Drive, $207,000

George Kowalewski to Dylan Demma and Allyson Loris, 985 Aster Court, $495,000

Dariusz Pogorzelski to Jeanette Sieminski, 1347 Cunat Court, $185,000

Michelle Wollenweber to John and Joanna Tagas, 1123 Patton Ave., $150,000

Jozef Podraza to Terron and Kuretta Dantzler, 517 Cheyenne Drive, $382,000

David Jarovsky to Michael and Brittany Keenan, 423 Big Cloud Pass, $408,000

Mark Kristie to Christina Vences, 1118 Sycamore Street, $218,000

Cynthia Borchardt to David Sepeda and Noemi Espinoza, 460 Wright Drive, $392,500

Lakemoor

Brett Gardner to Shane Sparks, 313 Tia Juana Drive, $230,000

Marengo

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Andrew and Alexandra Ramirez, 950 Maplewood Drive, $420,000

Derreck Mansheim to Zane Lucas, 809 Village Circle, $191,000

Melodie Archer to Randy and Elizabeth Schneider, 920 Brookside Court, $375,000

Stephen Marino to Jesse and Maria Campos, 25114 Kishwaukee Valley Road, $725,000

Rabe Trust to Zachary and Katelyn Lasso, 722 Wopodland Lane, $331,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Jonathan and Kelsey Schultz, 835 Courtney Lane, $418,000

Jennifer Traudt to Jorel Kilcullen and Cora Hazel, 764 Village Circle, $175,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to James and Erika Olvera, 1205 Stonegate Drive, $400,000

McHenry

Michael Compton to Jennifer Trempala, 2303 Country Lane, $277,000

Jonathon Gutierrez to Christian Higareda and Crystal Castellanos, 4910 Bonner Drive, $315,000

Joshua Harlow to Raul Ramirez and Aiyana Puente, 214 N. Timothy Lane, $346,000

Philip Hoffman to Nick Bauman, 4814 Paulsen Road, $260,000

Mary Taradash to Chembe Mukungwa, 1713 Rogers Ave., $233,500

Rylia LLC to Philip Hundt and Nicole Bacigalupo, 2618 Apache Trail, $330,000

Krista Carroll to Thomas Clinge, 3503 Vine Street, $340,000

Angela Hutchison to Brandon Quintero Zaveleta and Karime Anglada Lagunes, 1826 Parklane Ave., $283,000

Dale Allgaier to Tomasz and Paulina Spiewak, 2709 N. Villa Lane, $455,000

Troll Partners LLC Green Street to Michael Conniff, 607 N. Greet Street, $198,000

Michael Coley to Tory Pease, 5435 Bull Valley Road, $70,000

Edward Schwarz to Alexis Fiolka and Nicholas Oddo, 5216 Palm Street, $325,000

Prayosham Real Estate LLC to Robert Loudon, 4404 W. Shamrock Lane 2B, $152,500

Ryan Murray to Megan Meyer, 3711 Biscayne Road, $320,000

Diane Judd to Darrin Zimmerman, 4518 W. Shore Drive, $152,000

Neumann Jr. Trust to Benjamin Ludwig, 411 Country Club Drive, $260,000

Trisha Srewart to Jacob Kearney and Paige Marnell, 3615 W. Cornell Court, $335,000

Spencer Law to Kate Kavouris and Nicholas Barber, Jr., 202 N. Hill Road, $315,000

Dwyer Trust to Shannon Dwyer, 5414 Christine Ave., $150,000

Barbara Rotroff to Eduardo Guerrero Hernandez and Spcprrp Iriarte Lopez, 1036 Draper Road, $250,000

Kyle Swank to Kelly and Emily Connor, 5307 Abbey Drive, $345,000

Molly Kearns to Kevin and Beverly Anderson, 912 Laguna Drive, $350,000

Roy Fullington to Andrew and Amanda Spiel, 5505 W. Windhaven Trail, $340,000

Courtney Clark to Guadalupe and Angel Anacleto Gomez, 409 Nippersink Drive, $263,000

Ronald Bykowski to Michael Adams, 709 Legend Lane, $215,000

Deborah Barrett to Carlos and Maria Salvador, 5608 Chesapeake Drive, $365,000

Daniel Weber to Jason and Jami Day, 5708 Cobblestone Trail, $400,000

Exeliq Realty LLC to Christopher Gatz and Nicole Grundy, 3121 S. Woods Ave., $250,000

Christopher Neumann to Zachary and Allison Peterson, 415 Country Club Drive, $420,000

Kevin Burchfield to Johnnie Lee Taylor III and Isabelle Mitchell, 1212 Hilltop Boulevard, $265,000

Charan Yadama to William Penuel and Danielle Clarice, 1718 Doolin Ave., $410,000

Alex Walkington to Christopher Rogers, 919 Valley Ave., $350,000

Wheat 2023 Trust to Him Haggard and Lorelee Major, 414 Waters Edge Drive C, $185,000

Judicial Sales Corp to Maria Cabral and Alex Guiharro, 4618 W. Northfox Lane 6, $97,500

Richmond

Brandon Sites to Aidan Woltman, 350 Cunat Boulevard, $174,000

Spring Grove

Brian Cauwels to Matthew Schlapper, 1111 Main Street Road, $230,000

Jennifer Deblok to Daniel and Julia Williams, 8715 Galleria Court, $580,000

Spence Trust to James and Wendy Christman, 10320 Steeplechase Lane, $475,000

Jeffery Auger to Terry and Heather Goodwin, 9103 Bentley Lane, $635,000

Wonder Lake

Carlson Trust to Christine Johnson, 6319 Aspen Lane, $335,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Gerardo Moraza, 6600 Linden Trail B, $280,000

Donald Wudtke to Nicholas and Karen Muscolino, 3724 W. Lake Shore Drive, $660,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Marilee and Terry Brauer, 2287 Redwood Trail, $353,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Anthony and Lora Wallin, 2019 Winterberry Trail, $421,000

LPI Home Buyers LLC to Jorge Adame, 2612 Cherry Lane, $215,000

Ronda Groth to Brandon Zator, 8438 Redbud Court, $242,000

Property Tree LLC to Jeff Rutkowski, 7607 Center Drive, $85,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Eduardo Torres Ruelas and Jliana Duran, 6641 Linden Trail, $299,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Ryan Francis and Fina Followell, 6425 Juniper Drive, $274,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Jonathan and Jean Gutierrez, 6812 Willow Drive, $375,000

Woodstock

Beth Hayes Wirth to Dylan and Jennifer Stern, 8301 Prospect Street, $425,000

Michael Morse to Jacob and Sarah Staab, 10616 Happy Trail, $700,000

Kratochvil Trust to Matthew Bundy and Joshua Smith, 224 Fieldstone Drive, $445,000

Otto Holzer to Juan and Kristie Carbajal, 2100 Preswick Lane, $423,500

Justin Esparza to Ivish Malik, 2981 Strauss Court, $306,000

Harley Hart Properties LLC to Vanessa Hughes, 222 Main Street, $250,000

Lerum Trust to Curt and Annette Kittel, 1711 Bull Valley Drive, $625,500

Daniel Campbell to Mojolaoluwa Ogunniyi and Andrew Leckwot, 600 Schubert Street, $300,000

LSF11 Master Participation Trust to Vitalii Ivanenko, 602 Austin Ave., $192,500

Erica Martin to Rachel and Elliott Turnbaugh, 13317 Charles Road, $540,000

Deborah Feldman to Robert and Jessica Brooks, 1715 Clay Street, $269,000

Geraldine Borchardt to Sergio Aranda Hermenegildo and Lizbeth Ruedas Vicenta, 1708 Clay Street, $269,000

Amy L. Krob to Thomas Liggett and Sharon Fang, 2841 Brahms Lane, $270,000

Dennis Braun to Izabelle and Edgardo Murillo Gonzalez, 113 E. Donovan Ave., $170,000

Hoff Trust to Richard Stiers, 15817 Nelson Road, $355,000

Juan Carbajal to Cade and Marcia Simon, 765 Lisa Street, $330,000

Karel Wells to Gregg Hoeck and Samantha Friedman, 3025 Alden Road, $210,000

