Home lost, 6 dogs missing after Woodstock-area house fire

Six dogs remain missing and a home was a total loss after a fire near Woodstock Aug. 8, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A home was declared a total loss and six dogs were missing after a fire Friday morning near Woodstock.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to the 200 block of South Queen Anne Road at 7:51 a.m. Friday, district spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Fire crews arrived within six minutes and found a large two-story house “fully involved with heavy smoke and flames, with portions of the structure already collapsed,” Vucha said.

Crews quickly upgraded the incident to a working fire and called through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System for additional manpower and water supply. The area lacks fire hydrants.

Crews deployed multiple hose lines, and a ladder truck was set up to flow water from above, Vucha said.

Incident command confirmed that no people were in the house shortly after crews began their operation.

Fire personnel rescued four dogs through a basement door, while six others believed to be on the upper floors are still unaccounted for, Vucha said. The dogs that were rescued had “inhaled a significant amount of smoke and sustained minor burns but are reportedly in good health,” Vucha said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 90 minutes, but it is expected that hot spots and flare-ups will continue for an undetermined amount of time, Vucha said.

The building and its contents are considered to be a complete loss, and damage estimates are being evaluated, Vucha said.

The American Red Cross arrived at the scene and is assisting the homeowners. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, with help from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the cause of the fire.