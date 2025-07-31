Lake in the Hills man sexually assaulted girl ‘multiple’ times, gave her a wedding ring, authorities say

Prosecutors allege a Lake in the Hills man sexually assaulted a child over a number of years and bought her a wedding ring to wear out of jealousy, while his defense attorney says the accusations were made in a “delayed outcry” with a vague timeline.

Joshua A. Knight, 41, made his first appearance Wednesday before Judge Cynthia Lamb, where she denied his pretrial release. He is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 18 and criminal sexual assault of a child 13 to 17 years old, each a Class 1 felony, according to the criminal complaint in the McHenry County court.

In arguing for Knight to remain in county jail while he awaits his trial, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Conroy said the allegations show “a truly detailed and disturbing history of abuse.”

The alleged abuse began when the child was about 12 and lasted until she was about 16, Conroy said, adding Knight told the girl that if anyone found out about his actions, “he would rather kill himself than go to jail.”

According to the criminal complaint, Knight “engaged in multiple acts” of sexual assault with the child between Jan. 1, 2017 and June 23 of this year.

Conroy said Snapchat messages show Knight allegedly asking the child to send nude images whenever she changed her clothes, and if she didn’t, then she didn’t love him. Conroy said Knight took “significant measures” not to get caught, and bought the girl a wedding ring and wanted her to wear it because he was jealous.

Conroy said the particulars in the allegations are “details one would not just make up.” When the abuse was discovered, Knight left the area and traveled through Illinois without his cellphone so he could not be tracked, Conroy said, contending that showed Knight is a flight risk and a danger and should be detained.

However, Knight’s attorney, Adam Sheppard, said Knight has no criminal history and strong local ties, in arguing for his pretrial release with “the strictest of conditions.” The attorney suggested Knight be fitted with GPS, be restricted from the internet and ordered to be on home confinement at his parents’ home.

Sheppard said that “though the allegations are serious,” they are “not supported by a prompt outcry.” The accusations involve discrepancies, a vague timeframe and lack “specificity”; are “not corroborated” by text messages or physical evidence; and there is no indication of any threat of force, Sheppard said.

He also said when Knight learned police were looking for him, he “voluntarily surrendered,” showing he is being cooperative.

In detaining Knight, Lamb said he “had the victim wear a wedding ring and told her he wanted her to marry her.” She noted that Knight had told his father he “messed up, ruined his life, and is going to prison for a long time.”

Knight “spent years making this child be comfortable with him in a sexual way. GPS and home confinement would not prevent defendant from coming into contact with others. Prohibiting internet access is not [practical] where there is internet available so easily,” Lamb wrote in the detention order.

Knight is due in court Aug. 6. If convicted, he could be sentenced four to 15 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines, or up to 30 years in prison if he’s found eligible for extended term, the judge said.