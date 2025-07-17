McHenry County deputies cleared in fatal shooting of man after standoff near Crystal Lake

McHenry County Sheriff's Office deputies on April 10, 2025, outside a home in rural Crystal Lake. A resident there, Darrick Lawrence, 46, was shot and killed by police following a 2 1/2 hour standoff. (Screenshot of footage provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Officers involved with the April 10 fatal shooting of a rural Crystal Lake man have been cleared to return to full duty following an investigation into the incident, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer body-worn camera footage of the incident has also been released, and is now available on YouTube at youtu.be/z3LoUA9RSPk.

Police were called at about 4:20 p.m. that day to a home outside Crystal Lake and Lakewood for a domestic disturbance. Darrick Lawrence, 46, had barricaded himself inside the home, according to information released at the time of the shooting.

Police blocked off an area near Crystal Lake following an officer-involved shooting on April 10, 2025, seen here the following day. (Michelle Meyer)

The video released by the sheriff’s office includes audio of a family member’s 911 call. The family member said Lawrence had been in an auto accident earlier in the day, had been drinking, and had access to guns.

When officers arrived at the home and opened the door to the room Lawrence was in, the deputy saw him holding a rifle and ordered others out of the home. Lawrence can be heard yelling “Do you want to die?” as deputies exited the home.

Gunshots from Lawrence be heard on the video footage, including at about 4:42 p.m. and again at 4:44 p.m.

At just before 7 p.m., Lawrence was observed in the front bay window of the home. A deputy reported he could see Lawrence “extending the barrel” of a shotgun out that window.

He then shot towards officers, who returned fire, killing him.

“As with all deputy-involved shootings, those involved were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and legal review,” according to a news release Thursday announcing the investigation was completed.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team conducted the investigation, with a final legal review by McHenry County State’s Attorney, according to the release, which added that the sheriff’s office “appreciates the professionalism of MIAT and the State’s Attorney throughout this process.”