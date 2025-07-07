UPDATED: Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen found dead in Woodstock home, is identified

A cross alongside the roadway on July 6, 2025, near Crystal Lake, where a 15-year-old boy was fatally hit by a car the on Wednesday, July 2. Police said the driver fled the scene. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The person believed to be responsible for the hit-and-run that killed a Crystal Lake-area teen was found dead in a Woodstock home.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Monday, two days after reporting that the car suspected in the crash was located but that no “additional suspects” were believed to be involved and no charges filed.

McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein identified the man found dead as Tyler Kluesener, 31, of Woodstock. Rein said in a news release that his office was notified at about 5:30 p.m. July 4 to investigate Kluesener’s death.

The sheriff’s office said Woodstock officers responded to a home on the evening of July 4 for a death investigation, found a car that matched the description of the hit-and-run and notified the sheriff’s office.

Nicholas Laureys, 15, of the Crystal Lake area, was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle on July 2, 2025. (Photo provided by Lance Laureys)

Two teens were riding bicycles along Terra Cotta Road near Deering Oaks Lane near Crystal Lake late in the evening of July 2 when a car came from behind and struck one of the teens, authorities have said. Authorities said the driver fled the scene. Nicholas Laureys, 15, was killed in the crash.

Police said July 3 they were seeking a dark-colored, possibly red, 2017 or 2018 Jeep Cherokee with front-end damage as the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said July 5 it had found a vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash.

An autopsy was performed on Kluesener Monday, the coroner said. No preliminary cause or manner of death was given and Rein said in the news release that toxicology is pending.

Nicholas was described by his uncle and guardian, Lance Laureys, as outgoing and polite, someone who loved working with his hands and gaming. His family has set up a gofundme fundraiser to offset funeral expenses.

Check back for updates.