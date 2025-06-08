Tree topples in Huntley; road closed, 32 customers without power

A tree fell over and onto power lines at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Church and Second streets in Huntley. (Janelle Walker)

Thirty-two Huntley ComEd customers were without power just after noon on Sunday after a tree crashed down at Church and Second streets, falling on wires at about 11:15 a.m.

Via its social media accounts, the Huntley Police Department warned residents to avoid the area at about 11:30 a.m., noting an update would be posted once the tree is cleared and the lines are fixed.

ComEd trucks pulled up to the scene at about noon. According to ComEd’s online outage map, the power was due to be restored for residents in that neighborhood by 3:15 p.m. Sunday.