Thank You Teacher Letters 2025: McHenry County

Amber Baumen: Thank you sooooo much for everything you have done for me and all of your students,you have helped me so much through the year already. talking to you makes me happy and seeing your bright smile is always amazing! I love all the story’s you tell us. Overall you are butiful crazy and a amazing teacher. Kara Lang

Amber Bauman: She’s my math teacher and she lets me do stuff and she always helps me with math. Elizabeth Tabacsko

Ryan Ludwig, Cary Grove High School: Coach Ludwig you have gone above and beyond for my brothers and I as well as CG. Thank you for pushing us to reach our potential every day. Lucas Burton

Erik Seyring - Prairie Ridge High School: Mr. Seyring is my World Studies teacher! He makes class a lot of fun, teaches us a lot of very important topics and he takes an interest in his students’ extracurricular activities. He is easy to talk to and he is also retiring at the end of the year, so it only feels right to nominate him for this after a long and accomplished teaching career! Conor Cook

Shana Rae - Badger High School: Shana is an amazing teacher. The kids love her, she is a great role model. Daisy Ortiz

I want to thank my high school auto shop teacher Mr. Richards for his patience with all the rowdy teenagers that all thought they were master mechanics. You helped me realize that while I was capable of working on cars, I certainly was not cut out make it my full-time profession. I believe you could have taught any subject and made fun and informative. Ed Hardt

Courtney Behm, Richard D. Crosby Elementary School: This school year has been nothing but amazing. We started off a bit scared, from Pre-k to Kindergarten being a big transition for our little one. It took a good week or two to fully feel comfortable. But that could’ve never been possible without the help of Miss. Behm. She’s amazing with the kiddos. Making them feel comfortable and in a safe environment, and at the same time making it fun every single day! I’d choose her as my child’s teacher in every school year if I could! I wish everyone was able to experience her amazing work ethic! Kailani Juarez

Marykate Kuhne: You have been an amazing band director for the past four years. I went from hating band and wanting to quit to wanting to have my own museum of music due to you. You’ve taught me not just how to play trumpet, but how to be more patient with myself, how music applys to every day life, and most importantly who I am as a musician and how that interacts with who I am as a person. Thank you for always being there and being understanding as I struggled through these past four years. Evelyn Mahler

Taryn Galasso, Harvard High School: I picked this specific teacher because she is an amazing English teacher and has always put smiles on mine and students faces. When I was a junior in high school, she helped me when I was at my lowest point. I couldn’t thank her enough for her being there for me when no was. I appreciate her so much. Thank you Mrs. Galasso. Analyse Gomez

Thank you for being such a wonderful second-grade teacher to Isabella. Your kindness, patience, and encouragement have made her feel loved and supported every day. You’ve helped her build confidence, learn new things, and develop a genuine love for school. She looks forward to each day because of the positive and nurturing environment you create. Your dedication to her growth and happiness means the world to us. We’re so grateful for the impact you’ve had on her, and we truly appreciate all that you do. Thank you for being amazing! Isabella Badgerow

Tina Kazlauskas, McHenry Middle School: Thank you miss kay. Jaxon Zolli

Mariah Koleno, Woodstock High School: Thank you Mrs Koleno, Thank you for listening and considering my feelings. Thank you for all the advice, Thank you for being a parent instead of a teacher sometimes. Thank you for being the best teacher I’ve had in all my school career. Maelynn Mitchell

Kaeyla Brooks, Little Lambs Preachool: Ms. Kaeyla, thank you for everything you do for Joe, and making school a fun place to be. Your projects, crafts, and fun activities are so wonderful. You go above and beyond to shape the minds of all those little ones. You make learning fun! Thank you for giving it your all, and for introducing school to them in an exciting way. You’re the best! Joseph Van Fosson

Michael Espinos: Dear Mr. Espinos, I wanted to take a moment to sincerely thank you for all of the hard work, dedication, and support you’ve shown throughout this time. Your passion for teaching has made a lasting impact on me, and I am incredibly grateful for the knowledge you’ve shared and the encouragement you’ve given. You’ve created a learning environment where I feel comfortable to ask questions, explore ideas, and grow as a student. Your patience and understanding have meant so much to me, and I truly appreciate all of the time and effort you’ve invested in helping me succeed. Thank you again for being such a wonderful teacher. I’m lucky to have had the opportunity to learn from you. With gratitude, Oliver Hosticka. Oliver Hosticka

Tina Kazlauskas: Thank you. Payton Bremer

Hailey Pawlak, Landmark Elementary School, McHenry Il, D15: You are the best teacher anyone could ever have. You also inspired me to want to be a fourth grade teacher when I grow up and I want to be fun, funny, and awesome just like you! It’s also so fun to have you as my teacher:) Thank you! Blair Biede

Michael Espinos, McHenry Middle School: I like your class cuz I can mess around without getting yelled at. Ryan Hagi

Amber Bauman: Thank you so so so so so so so much for being my math teacher you made mach so much more fun with your story’s candy and you in general and you helped me under stand math so much more you always make me smile with your story’s and i like that you have Taylor swift pencils headphones photos and the poster it is so fun and creative and I wish I could have you next year. From Delaney Perz. Delaney Perz

Mrs. Bauman: Mrs. bauman is such a good teacher, she always keeps class fun and eventful! we never get bored and she has fun math projects and activities. she is very kind to us and always offers help if you need it, shes also very understanding if you are lost in the unit. she even offers a extra credit sheet to help with the test. she is everyone’s favorite class and I hope she teaches forever! Georgia Pfaff

Amber Bauman - Hannah Beardsley Middle School: Thank you so much for being AMAZING Mrs. Bauman! You make Math class so fun. I never liked math class before. Then I came to middle school and met you. It was like I magically like math class now. I am so glad that you are my teacher this year and I hope you will keep being awesome like you always are!! Claire Koll

Amber Bauman, Hannah Beardsley: Mrs.Bauman is such a good, cool, and kind Teacher. She is the best teacher to ever ask for! I feel bad for the people who don’t have her, Im not just saying this for money, Im really grateful to have her, everyday shes the person I look forward to see too. Shes so kind even when shes mad, which shes never really mad ever. Im really happy she was hired, all of my classmates are also great in her class. No matter what, she will always help you when needed. She even lets us call her mom! Because if I was in another life, I would wish for her as my mom. I still REALLY love my real mom right now too. Amber Zawada

Mrs Abigail Dust: Thank you for helping us learn. I like math and tests. You help us figure things out. You are fun. You are nice. Ignatius Groetsch

Dr. Ennie Oh, Christian Heritage Academy: Thank you for helping me through my Kindergarten year! You were such a great Teacher that I was sad to leave Kindergarten. When I learned that you were a Pianist and you teach it, I was eager to start piano lessons with you so I could spend more time with you. Thank you for all you’ve done for me! -Autumn Thomas Autumn Thomas

Katrina Ward: Mrs. Ward, I will miss you cus I will not be with you but that doesn’t matter cus we will always keep those personal memories to us and I will remember you as I get older and older and I will miss you forever and think about you. Love, Scarlet. Scarlet Isaacman