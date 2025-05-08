‘Care about yourself’: Jacobs High School student spotlights a teacher who has inspired her

Jimmy Roberts’ love for education and coaching is mainly because of his family. The longtime educator at Jacobs High School in Algonquin grew up the son of a high school teacher who also was a head football and basketball coach. He always knew that he wanted to follow in those footsteps.

But it was the next generation of the Roberts family – his two daughters – who played a pivotal role in his becoming the head girls flag football coach when the sport debuted in 2024. He wanted to get involved in girls sports and send a positive message to both his daughters and other girls. His goal when becoming the coach was to give girls at Jacobs the opportunity to have a positive experience in sports and help improve them as athletes and people.

That’s the impact he’s had on young people, from the football field to the basketball court to the classroom. For the past 23 years, the past 12 at Jacobs, Mr. Roberts has dedicated himself to education. Besides flag football, he’s also currently the head coach for the boys basketball team, and he teaches U.S. history and Advanced Placement Macroeconomics.

Every year, Mr. Roberts has the opportunity to work with and inspire a new group of students, which he says is one of the most rewarding parts.

“Getting the opportunity to work with people, and ... get a new group of kids every year, you get to build these relationships and, hopefully, make positive impacts ... on these kids’ lives. Be it in the classroom, be it on the basketball court or now the flag football field, it’s always new and exciting,” Mr. Roberts says.

I had the privilege of being in Mr. Roberts’ AP Macroeconomics class my sophomore year, and I can attest to his dedication. He has always been willing to go above and beyond to make sure that I was understanding the class material. He would frequently give up one of his off periods to meet with me to go over questions I had or specific problems I struggled with on any practice tests. It was very evident whenever I would talk to Mr. Roberts that he truly enjoys teaching and wants each and every one of his students to achieve not only academically but as individuals as well.

Mr. Roberts has had a significant influence on many lives. He has ensured that students everywhere are presented with positive opportunities to become better people. His teaching methods in the classroom are very influential, and he always ensures that his classroom is a space where students feel welcomed, valued and inspired to learn. He works to inspire students to learn for themselves and encourages them to want to learn, which is a very motivating mindset for both him and the students.

Mr. Roberts’ influence doesn’t just end when the school year or a student’s time in high school is over. His encouraging and positive mindset stays with his students long after graduation. His ability to connect with students and inspire a love for learning sets him apart as an educator.

“If I could give students one piece of advice, it would be to care,” he said. “Care about yourself. Care about your own behaviors, your education and your performance.”

Kaitlyn Tomaszewski is a junior at Jacobs High School who has interned with Shaw Media throughout the 2024-25 school year through a school-business partnership.