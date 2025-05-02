Huntley seeks participants for its new July 4 parade – but no throwing candy

The Huntley Memorial Day Parade makes its way down Main Street in 2024. This year, Huntley is having a July 4 parade instead. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley is getting ready to launch its new Fourth of July parade.

The Independence Day event was added in place of a Memorial Day parade after the Huntley American Legion said last year that it would not sponsor future Memorial Day parades because of concerns the occasion had gotten too celebratory.

There had been interest in a July 4 parade, and the Memorial Day parade’s cancellation provided the opportunity, Huntley officials previously said.

The village has announced that it will be a late afternoon event, stepping off at 4 p.m. July 4. The route will begin at Main and Bakley streets, heading west on Main Street and turning right at Woodstock Street by the Huntley Square before ending at Church and First streets.

The route is a little shorter than the Memorial Day parade, which had started from Village Hall. Huntley community engagement coordinator Steve Skurski said the longer route required more staffing to close additional streets.

The village is accepting applications through June 20 for parade participants. Those interested can apply at bit.ly/4iPVm39. Some of the rules include no squirt guns or “super soakers;” no guns, cannons or “other noisemakers of a similar nature;” and candy must be handed out, not thrown.

Later on July 4, the village will have a fireworks show at Deicke Park, on the other side of Route 47 from the downtown area. The show will start about 9:30 p.m. The village urged crossing Route 47 at Main Street rather than Mill Street for those walking from downtown. There is a light at the Main Street intersection, while Mill Street doesn’t have a crosswalk across Route 47.

A rainout date for the fireworks show has been scheduled for 9 p.m. July 5. The show has happened in Huntley in years past.

The American Legion, which had opted out of sponsoring the Memorial Day parade, plans to observe this year’s Memorial Day with a ceremony at 11 a.m. May 27 at the Huntley Cemetery, according to its Facebook page.

In 2026, Skurski said, Huntley will be celebrating its 175th anniversary along with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.