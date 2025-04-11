Crystal Lake man charged with abuse of woman older than 60 in his care

A Crystal Lake man has been charged with hitting and abusing a woman older than 60 for whom he was a caregiver, according to court records.

Nikko Ravay C. Malabanan, 25, was charged with aggravated battery to a person 60 or older and criminal abuse or neglect as a caregiver of a person older than 60, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

The complaint alleges that Malabanan hit a woman on her “arm and hands, leaving a bruise,” and “knowingly endangered the health or caused injury” to the woman.

Last week, Judge Cynthia Lamb released Malabanan while he awaits trial with conditions, including refraining from contact with the victim or any “elderly or mentally incapacitated person, as a caregiver or a health care provider.” Lamb also ordered Malabanan to obtain an anger management evaluation. Malabanan is due to appear in court again May 6, according to court records.