Letter: Lies keep adding up

Well, the lies keep adding up with Trump and Vance.

The best one yet is Harris wants to bring back the draft. Trump is still worried he might have to get another deferment.

I understand that there is no way to change the minds of the “MAGA” lemmings; I just hope for the sake of democracy that this failed businessman does not get elected to represent our nation.

FDR threatened the Supreme Court in 1935 to pass the New Deal or he would add more justices to make sure it would pass. He did this to help all Americans.

Trump packed the Supreme Court to take away from citizens a right that affected half of the population. That is as un-American as you can get.

So he is a draft dodger and callous toward a woman’s right to make her own decisions.

Is Trump what this nation needs?

Carl Hurtig

McHenry