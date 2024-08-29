Bob’s Discount Furniture in Algonquin to celebrate grand opening

A Bob’s Discount Furniture store will be hosting a grand opening celebration Friday at the Algonquin Commons shopping center.

Located at 1820 S. Randall Road in Algonquin, the new 24,700-square-foot store will provide about 30 jobs, according to a news release from Bob’s Discount Furniture. The store will have a cafe with ice cream, coffee and cookies.

The grand opening celebration will start at 9 a.m. Friday with a balloon artist, raffle and ribbon-cutting, Bob’s Discount Furniture regional manager Todd Peter said. The store opened Aug. 19.

“We’ve had our eye on Algonquin for a while, so when it became open, we took the opportunity,” Peter said. “We’re really excited to offer what Bob’s has to offer to the Algonquin community.”

Bob’s Discount Furniture also will present two $2,500 donations to Jacobs High School and Veterans Path to Hope during the grand opening. Peter said the store always tries to give back and donates about $2.4 million a year to charities.

The national furniture chain has more than 180 stores across 24 states and over $2 billion in annual sales, according to the release. It strives to bring quality furniture at competitive prices, Peter said.

This is the first Bob’s in McHenry County, with other nearby locations in Schaumburg, Vernon Hills and Villa Park.

“We’re excited for more people to find out about Bob’s,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know about Bob’s.”