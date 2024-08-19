Revelry Toys offers goodies, play space for shoppers in downtown Woodstock

Downtown Woodstock-area shoppers can now find all sorts of toys and play at Revelry Toys, one of the newest shops in town.

Inside, the toy store has a rug for people to play with cars and a variety of things for people of all ages. The rug has been a big hit, owner Heather Weatherwax said.

Weatherwax has a background in toys, having worked at Walmart and Marvin’s Toy Store, and has experience in both corporate and neighborhood toy stores. When she worked at Walmart, the toy section “was where I spent the majority of my time.”

Revelry Toys came to be in early 2024 and briefly shared a space with Sweet Caryline’s in downtown Cary. Sweet Caryline’s shut its doors at the end of April, according to the shop’s Facebook page.

When Sweet Caryline’s closed, Weatherwax had to begin looking for a new place. Walkability and a visible storefront were at the top of Weatherwax’s list, and she found a space right off Woodstock Square.

“This is a great location” for a neighborhood toy store, Weatherwax said.

Heather Weatherwax plays a xylophone at Revelry Toys in Woodstock Aug. 17, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

The toy store, at 205 N. Throop St., is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Monday and Wednesday. Weatherwax didn’t want people to feel they could only look at the items in the store.

“I specifically chose low tables” in the store so children can touch the items on them, Weatherwax said.

Revelry Toys is taking suggestions for items customers might like to see and already has stocked items based on them. “I’m trying to listen to what people want,” Weatherwax said.

Weatherwax said clientele has been grateful and happy. The city also has been supportive of the toy store.

“I feel so supported here,” she said.

Community is an important aspect of the shop. Weatherwax has a bulletin board in the store’s foyer and said she wants to be involved in people’s fundraisers. A Rubik’s cube challenge is among the events Weatherwax plans to host in the space.

Weatherwax wants children to come to the store and be able to find something they can afford with pocket money.

Among Weatherwax’s favorite toys in the store is Speks. It’s popular among adults, Weatherwax said. It contains a lot of small magnetic pieces, and a sign on the shelf says buyers must be 14 or older.

For toys geared toward the younger crowd, one of Weatherwax’s favorites is the Sticki Bands. They come with bracelets and stickers, and Weatherwax said they’re really fun and new. “They’re very collectible,” she said.

Alexis Zepeda stopped by to check out the store Saturday afternoon. Zepeda said it was a “cool store” and there were a lot of fidget toys, which he liked. He also bought a Speks.

Revelry Toys also offers a birthday box program, where children can fill a box with toys they want for their birthday, and friends and family can purchase the items and give them to the birthday celebrant. Weatherwax said the program takes the stress out of birthday shopping.

The store’s treasure program is also quite unique. For each purchase, a customer will receive a small token. Once they get to five, they can come back to the store for a special surprise.

Woodstock officials paid a visit to the store Friday and shared about it on Facebook. Cathleen Tracy, the city’s economic development manager, took a selfie with Weatherwax and the city wrote Tracy, “was absolutely charmed by the store’s delightful selection.”

Weatherwax said towns such as Woodstock are a “treasure.”

But most of all, Weatherwax enjoys the work.

“I have fun every single day. I feel very lucky to be in the toy industry in general.”