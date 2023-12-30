Crystal Lake medical office closes following doctor’s guilty plea to battery, loss of license

Midwest Endocrinology, the office of Dr. Hiralal Maheshwari, are closed on Dec. 29, 2023. The state revoked Maheshwari's medical license following an October plea deal on two misdemeanor battery charges. (Janelle Walker)

After a Crystal Lake doctor was convicted on battery charges and his medical license was revoked, a sign on his practice’s door reads, “The office is temporarily closed until further notice.”

In a McHenry County courtroom in October, Hiralal Maheshwari, 63, of Crystal Lake, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to battery with physical contact, a Class A misdemeanor.

Additional felony counts, including criminal sexual abuse, were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Maheshwari was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $3,973 in fines. He also was sentenced to 176 days in the county jail, but that was stayed pending compliance with the terms of his probation, according to a sentencing order.

As a result of his conviction, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation revoked his medical license Nov. 30, according to the department’s online registry.

Maheshwari practiced at Midwest Endocrinology, 380 N. Terra Cotta Road.

Calls to his practice Friday went unanswered, with a recording telling patients the office was closed “until further notice” and advising them to contact their primary care physician for further needs.

The recording also told clients that to receive their medical records, they would need to send a written request to the office.

According to court records, Maheshwari was accused of intentionally fondling a patient’s breast and squeezing her buttocks in May 2021, and placing his hand on the breast of another patient in August and November 2020.

Allegations from a third woman were not prosecuted, according to court records.