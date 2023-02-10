Wonder Lake man charged with drunken driving after crashing into a fence last spring ordered to install ignition interlock device

A McHenry County judge has ordered a Wonder Lake man, accused of driving drunk when he crashed into a fence last spring, to install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle when his license is reinstated this summer.

Ricky McGuire, 67, has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, Class 2 felonies, as well as improper traffic lane use. McGuire has a 2010 conviction for driving a boat drunk and causing a fatal crash in 2008.

McGuire was arrested for the current charge after crashing into a fence on May 28.

At the time, McGuire’s blood alcohol concentration serum level was .354, according to the motion filed by McHenry County Assistant State’s Attorney Randi Freese.

In 2010, McGuire was convicted of being drunk when he drove a boat about 12:30 a.m. on July 6, 2008, on Wonder Lake and crashed into another boat. The crash killed 21-year-old Nicole Jurgens of Wisconsin, according to the 2008 indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

About 1 ½ hours after the fatal boat crash, tests showed that McGuire had a blood alcohol level of 0.179, according to court documents.

McHenry County Judge James Cowlin on Wednesday ordered McGuire to install a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, also known as BAIID, to his vehicle when his license is reinstated in July. McGuire is currently out of jail on pre-trial release.

Freese filed the motion to modify conditions of McGuire’s pre-trial release, citing the 2010 conviction as well as a 1998 DUI conviction.

“Based upon (McGuire’s) criminal history and the facts of this case, the People believe additional conditions of bond are necessary to protect the community and reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance in court,” Freese wrote.

Freese asked that McGuire be prohibited from consuming drugs or alcohol, be required to wear a secure continuous remote alcohol monitor, also known as a SCRAM device, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations. She also asked that he be prohibited from driving a motor vehicle or watercraft.

The judge denied ordering the SCRAM device and instead required the installation of the BAIID device. He also ordered that McGuire submit to random drug and alcohol screenings and be prohibited him from driving watercraft or any recreational vehicles, McGuire’s defense attorney Frank Quatrino said after Wednesday’s hearing.

Quatrino said he objected to the SCRAM device because McGuire has had no violations since bonding out of McHenry County jail. He also said the device is costly and McGuire is unemployed.

McGuire already had been evaluated by court services and has been following all recommendations, Quatrino said.

“I think the state has to do what they have to do with asking for certain conditions,” the defense attorney said. “I think what the judge did was fair. I think the bond conditions (imposed) met what the state wanted. My client has been exemplary since he bonded out.”