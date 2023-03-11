Wintry mix or snow will begin Saturday evening across northern Illinois

Winter conditions including another round of snow are forecast for Saturday into Sunday across northern Illinois, the National Weather Service said in issuing two hazardous weather outlooks.

The NWS station in Romeoville is calling for snow showers to begin sometime around 10 p.m. with accumulations between one and three inches.

The concern for motorists is the slushy accumulation on roads, bridges and overpasses that could make traction treacherous.

The service is expecting daytime temps to be in the low to mid 30s and turn blustery overnight. The same temperatures are to be expected through Tuesday.

Northeastern Illinois counties under the hazardous weather outlook are Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Cook and Will counties.

The station in Quad Cities is calling for either a wintry mix or rain turning into snow starting sometime Saturday afternoon. It asked trained weather spotters to report accumulations greater than an inch.

Northwestern Illinois counties under the hazardous weather outlook are Whiteside, Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Mercer, Henderson, Warren, Hancock, McDonough, Scotland and Clark.

Time change

The service also issued a reminder to set clocks ahead one hour because daylight savings time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. It also suggests that people change batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and their NOAA weather radios.