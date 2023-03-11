State

Wintry mix or snow will begin Saturday evening across northern Illinois

For the next few days, daytime temps will be in the mid to low 30s, turning blustery at night

By Troy E. Taylor
Cars move uphill slowly while experiencing poor traction after coming across the Galena Avenue Bridge during a winter storm on Thursday in Dixon. Saturday's forecast for northern Illinois called for one to three inches of snow, but also for slushy accumulations on bridges and overpasses that could hinder motorists.

Winter conditions including another round of snow are forecast for Saturday into Sunday across northern Illinois, the National Weather Service said in issuing two hazardous weather outlooks.

The NWS station in Romeoville is calling for snow showers to begin sometime around 10 p.m. with accumulations between one and three inches.

The concern for motorists is the slushy accumulation on roads, bridges and overpasses that could make traction treacherous.

The service is expecting daytime temps to be in the low to mid 30s and turn blustery overnight. The same temperatures are to be expected through Tuesday.

Northeastern Illinois counties under the hazardous weather outlook are Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Cook and Will counties.

The station in Quad Cities is calling for either a wintry mix or rain turning into snow starting sometime Saturday afternoon. It asked trained weather spotters to report accumulations greater than an inch.

Northwestern Illinois counties under the hazardous weather outlook are Whiteside, Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Mercer, Henderson, Warren, Hancock, McDonough, Scotland and Clark.

Time change

The service also issued a reminder to set clocks ahead one hour because daylight savings time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. It also suggests that people change batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and their NOAA weather radios.

Troy Taylor

Troy E. Taylor

Was named editor for Saukvalley.com and the Gazette and Telegraph in 2021. An Illinois native, he has been a reporter or editor in daily newspapers since 1989.