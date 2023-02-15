Mixed, snowy weather coming to northern Illinois with 4 to 8 inches possible

Winter weather with snow, sleet and freezing rain could be on its way to much of northern Illinois starting late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service advised.

Those conditions could make commuting tough Thursday morning, though the hope is that accumulation won’t start to add up until the later part of the morning commute, meteorologist Kevin Doom said. Despite that, it is possible that snow could be sticking during the busiest time, making roads slick.

“It’s going to be snowing, and there’s a good chance it’s going to be snowing pretty good too through the morning commute,” Doom said. “Getting to work could get a little dicey. … It’s going to be a messy morning.”

A “healthy storm system” is expected to make its way into the region, with some northern areas expected to see freezing rain and snow after midnight on Wednesday into Thursday, Doom said.

Meanwhile, areas south of Interstate 80, closer to Kankakee County, will see rain Wednesday evening, Doom said. But this will turn to snow as well, as temperatures become cooler throughout the region through Wednesday night into Thursday.

Wednesday night itself should be quiet, Doom said, with much of the activity picking up after midnight for the region.

The areas expected to be affected by the weather include McHenry, Kane, DeKalb, DuPage, La Salle, Winnebago, Boone, Lake, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Ogle, Lee and parts of Cook and Will counties, according to advisories posted by the National Weather Service.

By early mid-morning on Thursday, any freezing rain will stop and turn entirely into snow, Doom said. Snow will continue throughout the day, stopping late Thursday night.

“The problem child with this system is determining where exactly that band of mixed precipitation is going to be set up,” Doom said.

Thunderstorms could be on tap for areas south of I-80, but Doom called it a “remote chance.”

Temperatures will lower to just under freezing early Thursday, but get cooler as the day goes on into the 20s, Doom said. It won’t be “significantly cold,” though, compared to normal February weather in Illinois, he said.

Wind also could be a problem, particularly in the regions that will only see snow, as it could blow snow around and hurt visibility.

“The area of mixed precipitation, it’s a narrow corridor,” Doom said. “We just happen to sit right in the sweet spot of it.”

The storm system is expected to subside after midnight on Thursday, Doom said, paving the way for a warmer Friday and weekend.

“This whole weekend is going to be quiet and fairly pleasant,” Doom said. “We’re going to warm right back up into the upper 30s and 40s.”