Nearly two months after being paralyzed in the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, 8-year-old Cooper Roberts is showing signs of cognitive loss, according to the medical team at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago.

Because Cooper still was recovering from his initial wounds, he wasn’t well enough or talking enough to notice issues with his memory or motor skills. Cooper’s family said problems have begun to arise.

“Therapists are seeing short-term memory loss, issues with word recovery, and loss of acuity around fine motor skills,” the family said in a statement. “They are doing a comprehensive neurological and psychological evaluation this week and working on new therapies.”

The family said there are still many unknowns about Cooper’s condition and his future. The AbilityLab is working with the family to develop a plan for Cooper’s long-term needs when he’s able to go home, including assistive technologies and house features.

“It’s overwhelming to consider,” the family said in a statement.

Cooper was among the dozens wounded, including his mother and twin brother, Luke, when a gunman opened fire on parade spectators. Seven were killed.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser at gofundme.com/f/kxwjn-the-roberts-family-fundraiser has raised more than $2 million toward a $2.25 million goal to help pay for Cooper’s medical care and future needs.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220901/highland-park-shooting-survivor-cooper-showing-signs-of-cognitive-loss