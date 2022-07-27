Nation & World

Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

President Joe Biden has improved enough from his coronavirus infection that he’s able to resume his regular exercise routine,

By CHRIS MEGERIAN - The Associated Press
President Joe Biden, on screen at left, listens as SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, center, speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The meeting comes as the Biden administration is seeking the cooperation of Asian allies such as South Korea to reinforce supply chains for critical components such as semiconductors. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden has improved enough from his coronavirus infection that he’s able to resume his regular exercise routine, according to an update Tuesday from his doctor.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a new note that Biden's COVID-19 symptoms "have now almost completely resolved," and all of his vital signs are good.

Biden took his fifth and final dose of Paxlovid, which is intended to prevent severe symptoms from COVID-19, on Monday night.

Tuesday is Biden's fifth full day of isolation, and he plans to test for the virus on Wednesday.

If he tests negative, he will return to working in person.

“The moment that he turns negative, he’ll return to work,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, during Monday’s briefing at the White House.

