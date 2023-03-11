Beth Foreman, Village of Johnsburg Board of Trustees election questionnaire

Full Name: Beth Foreman

What office are you seeking? 2 year Village of Johnsburg Trustee position

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 65

Occupation and Employer: 8th grade science teacher at McHenry Middle School, District 15

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Village of Johnsburg Trustee position (currrent)

City: Johnsburg Illinois

Campaign Website: Citizens For Johnsburg First johnsburgfirst.com

Education: Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology

Master of Science Degree in Educational Leadership

Community involvement: I am the current chair of the Community Affairs Committee and chair of the Parks and Field Committee in the Village of Johnsburg.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married and have two adult children

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office to further the idea of giving back to a village I treasure and call home. I am running to share my skills in leadership and to help navigate the constraints of the budget while meeting the needs of our residents and creating a community of collaboration and respect for one another. There are so many wonderful initiatives and opportunities on the horizon in our village and I hope to help see them to fruition.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I believe an important part of leadership is to listen, collaborate, follow through on your promises, and respect the process. I have found myself in leadership positions both in academic settings and political settings and most problems can be solved by respecting, partnering, and looking for solutions that benefit the majority of stakeholders. I feel I possess these skills and use them in facing the challenges and successes we experience in the Village of Johnsburg.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

As a classroom teacher, my perspective is a little different than most people’s. We practice active shooter drills and are literally on the front lines of the automatic weapons used in public settings. I am from a family of outdoorsmen that enjoy hunting. So with that dual perspective, I do support the current law that limits the number of rounds in an automatic weapon.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

We are fortunate that crime is not prevalent in our community.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I support the way Covid was handled locally.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Mask, wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick..

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Rooftops drive the local economy. Our mission is to have multi-faceted or mixed housing options to spur business growth in our community. We are proud of our bedroom community but acknowledge that we need more rental property and more affordable housing to draw and keep people in our community. We are committed to offering affordable housing to young families and retirees alike. With rooftops and people come business. We also have an important relationship with our JABA (Johnsburg Area Business Association) and do our best to encourage residents to use and buy locally.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

We do have a responsibility to minimize the tax burden on our residents. Fiscally conservative practice is achieved by long-range planning, set asides in the general fund in terms of reserves, and balancing the needs of our communities with the financial realities of our choices. Planning is always the best model to avoid unexpected expenses that would have to be passed on to residents. I think the Village of Johnsburg is fiscally conservative and progressive in thinking as it relates to minimizing tax liabilities to its residents.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

While it is becoming popular in many towns as a means to increase revenue, I don’t foresee the residents of Johnsburg clamoring for recreational dispensaries in our town.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Sewers are the number one infrastructure item that is of paramount importance to our village. We are not only hoping to extend sewers into our residential neighborhoods, but we are also currently working on extending sewers to the south side of the Fox River to assist current businesses that rely on septic. This would also open up a new corridor for business along the river and adjoining commercial lots.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, indeed.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I support open and transparent government.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No