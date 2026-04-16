Illinois State Police recover more than 300 stolen vehicles so far this year

The Illinois State Police received grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Illinois Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council. (Daily Journal/File)

The Illinois State Police will continue targeting vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Illinois Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council.

ISP was awarded a $10 million grant for the first fiscal year of the program, another $677,000 in June 2024 and $637,500 in July 2025.

From January through March, ISP efforts resulted in the following: