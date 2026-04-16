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Illinois State Police recover more than 300 stolen vehicles so far this year

Illinois State Police side of vehicle

The Illinois State Police received grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Illinois Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council. (Daily Journal/File)

By Eric Schelkopf

The Illinois State Police will continue targeting vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Illinois Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council.

ISP was awarded a $10 million grant for the first fiscal year of the program, another $677,000 in June 2024 and $637,500 in July 2025.

From January through March, ISP efforts resulted in the following:

  • 316 vehicles recovered
  • 32 stolen vehicle arrests
  • 2 hijacked vehicle arrests
  • 10 firearms seized in a vehicle recovery
  • 39 missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime
  • 22 missions with K-9 units for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery
  • 39 air operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery
  • 918 forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicles
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Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.