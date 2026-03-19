What’s next for northern Illinois congressional candidates

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton reacts as she takes the stage during a primary election night watch party after winning the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) (Erin Hooley/AP)

Editor’s note: All vote totals are unofficial until the canvass takes place. That must be completed by April 7.

Those running to represent Illinois in the next Congress will be part of one of the most consequential midterm elections in decades.

They will face a host of issues, including one that has dominated the headlines for the past year – the tactics being used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to carry out the Trump administration’s immigration policy.

Other important issues include the continued advancement of data centers into communities and their connection to artificial intelligence, rising energy costs, overall affordability and how the war with Iran is impacting all of that - if the war still is being fought by November.

Here’s a look at the Congressional candidates who advanced from Tuesday’s contested primaries and will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

17th House District

Dillan Vancil is the unofficial winner of the Republican nomination in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District race.

Unofficial vote totals Tuesday night indicate 57% of the more than 27,000 ballots cast selected Vancil of Gladstone over Julie Bickelhaupt of Mount Carroll. He will face Democratic incumbent Eric Sorensen in November.

The 17th District spans central and northwestern Illinois and encompasses all of Carroll, Rock Island, Whiteside and Knox counties, and parts of Mercer, Stephenson, Tazewell, McLean, Fulton, Peoria, Henry, Warren, Winnebago and McDonough counties.

14th House District

Oswego resident Jim Marter appears to be the winner in his GOP primary race for the Illinois 14th Congressional seat over opponent Gary Vician of Somonauk.

Unofficial results show Marter with 22,940 votes, or 75.1% of the vote, compared to Vician, who received 7,623 votes, or 24.9%.

The Associated Press declared Oswego resident Jim Marter, left, the winner in his GOP primary race for the Illinois 14th Congressional seat over opponent Gary Vician of Somonauk, right. (Photos provided by campaigns via Daily Herald)

The seat has been held by Democrat Lauren Underwood of Naperville since 2019. Underwood ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The 14th District includes all or part of Kane, Will, Bureau, DeKalb, Kendall, La Salle and Putnam counties.

Marter, a 63-year-old software consultant, said he’ll focus on fighting waste, fraud and abuse if elected to Congress.

A former Oswego Public Library board member who lost his seat and a simultaneous school board race last year, Marter has unsuccessfully run for Congress four times and for U.S. Senate in 2016.

11th House District

Elburn Village President Jeff Walter, 65, a retired IT consultant who served as a village trustee prior to becoming village president, led the four-way race to be the Republican candidate for the 11th District.

In unofficial results from Tuesday, with 95% of precincts counted, Walter was leading with almost 43% of the vote, prompting AP to declare him the winner.

Elburn Village President Jeff Walter is the Republican candidate for the 11th Congressional District in November 2026. (Photo provided by Jeff Walter)

As the presumptive winner, Walter is expected to be the candidate who takes on Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, a former Fermilab physicist who has served the 11th District since 2013 and had a two-year prior stint in Congress.

The district includes parts of McHenry, Kane, DuPage, DeKalb, Will, Lake and Boone counties.

Walter told Shaw Local that affordability is a top concern for his campaign, adding that he wanted to advance tax relief for middle-class voters, fight regulations, utility bills, housing costs and support policies to lower energy and health care costs.

10th House District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park defeated Morgan Coghill.

With an estimated 63% of ballots counted in the 10th Congressional District, Schneider was declared the winner. The six-term congressman will face Republican Carl Lambrecht of Highland Park.

The 10th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

9th House District

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss was able to come out on top of a crowded field to lead the Democratic primary for Illinois’ 9th Congressional district, according to The Associated Press.

Biss looks to face Arlington Heights resident John Elleson in November. Elleson was ahead in the four-way Republican primary on Tuesday.

Daniel Biss, left, and John Elleson were leading in the 2026 Democratic and Republican primaries, respectively, for Illinois' 9th Congressional District. (Photos provided by candidates' campaigns)

Biss sought to be the Democratic nominee for governor in 2018, finishing second in the primary to JB Pritzker, who went on to win the office later that year against incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Elleson describes himself as “a compassionate conservative with common sense,“ on his website.

The 9th Congressional District includes portions of northern Cook County and reaches into McHenry and Lake counties.

8th House District

Former U.S. Rep. Melissa Bean beat out seven other candidates in Tuesday’s Democratic primary while Republican Jennifer Davis held a strong lead in her primary for the chance to succeed five-term incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi.

Melissa Bean reacts to the crowd after leading in the 8th Congressional District Democratic primary on March 17, 2026. (John Starks)

With an estimated 88% of ballots counted, unofficial results Tuesday night showed Bean leading the eight-candidate Democratic pack with 21,301 votes – or 32% of the total.

Bean and Davis announced their candidacies in mid-September, changing the dynamics of races that had seemed to be well in progress during the summer.

Davis is the co-founder and former CEO of an international technology software company and author of the book “Living Exponentially.”

The 8th Congressional District includes portions of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties.

6th House District

The 6th Congressional District race in November looks to be a rematch from 2024.

Incumbent Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove easily led his party’s primary on Tuesday, garnering more than 66 percent of the vote.

Republican Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn was by far the leading vote getter in her primary, earning 82% of the votes against Skylar Duensing of Shorewood.

Casten won the matchup against Conforti in the 2024 general election by 9 points, garnering 54% of the votes to her 45%.

The 6th District includes parts of southwestern Cook and southeastern DuPage counties.

Niki Conforti, Republican candidate for the 6th Congressional District (Photo provided by Niki Conforti )

2nd House District

The 2nd District, which extends from southeastern Cook County into Kankakee County along the Indiana-Illinois border, will see someone new in this seat after the November election, as longtime incumbent Democrat Robin Kelly decided not to run for reelection.

Kelly instead entered the crowded Democratic field to seek the party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Dick Durbin. Kelly finished third in the primary.

The two candidates competing to succeed Kelly are Democrat Donna Miller, a Cook County commissioner who defeated three other Democrats on Tuesday, including Jesse Jackson Jr., who was seeking a return to Congress, and Republican Michael Noack, who was unopposed in his party’s primary.

Noack is a truck driver from Bonfield in Kankakee County. He has never run for Congress before but cites high grocery prices, higher gas prices, gas taxes and overall affordability as his reasons for running.

1st House District

U.S. Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson, D-Chicago (Photo provided by office of U.S. Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson)

The 1st Congressional District, which extends from southwestern Cook County in northeastern Will County, will see incumbent Democrat Jonathan Jackson, another son of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, challenged by Republican Christian Maxwell.

Jackson, who has held the seat since 2023, was unopposed in his party’s primary but Maxwell faced off against Marcus Lewis in the Republican primary on Tuesday, a race she easily lead by a two-to-one margin.

Maxwell said she was not a Trump voter in 2016 and didn’t vote for president in 2020. But she came around to vote for Trump in 2024, citing inflation and what she calls government overreach coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Senate

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton seemed to pull an upset Tuesday night by leading the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat.

Stratton was one of 10 Democrats running to be the party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Dick Durbin. Durbin is retiring after holding that seat for almost 30 years.

US Election 2026 Illinois Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, speaks during a primary election night watch party after winning the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) (Erin Hooley/AP)

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi seemed to have the momentum for months heading into the final week. But Stratton, with the strong backing of Gov. JB Pritzker, ended up leading the field when votes were counted Tuesday.

Stratton will face off against Don Tracy, who appears to have easily won a five-person race on the Republican side. Tracy, from Springfield, has served as chairman of the Illinois Republican Party.