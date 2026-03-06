Shaw Local

Select Target stores debut new baby boutiques

Baby shopping experience rolls out in several suburban stores

Algonquin Target, located at 750 S. Randall Road. (Michelle Meyer)

By Michelle Meyer

Target is launching a new baby department shopping experience this month in only nine locations in the state, including several suburban locations.

The “shop-in-shop experience” called the Baby Boutique will have nearly 2,000 new products shoppers can see, touch and compare in person, according to a Target news release.

Big-purchase items like strollers and car seats will be displayed for easy comparisons and testing. Personalized guidance will also be available through free and appointment-based expert services.

Dozens of new brands will be added to Target in the baby boutique section, including UPPAbaby, Bugaboo, Stokke and Doona, Joie, Nanit, Amara, Tubby Todd and Little Spoon.

“Guests trust Target to show up for them during life’s biggest milestones,” Amanda Nusz, senior vice president of merchandising, essentials and beauty, said in the release. “Our focus is on bringing together products busy families will love at the value they expect, paired with expert guidance and joyful, easy-to-shop spaces that make preparing for a new baby feel both special and practical.”

A rendering of a Baby Boutique inside a selection of Target stores starting in March 2026.

A rendering of a Baby Boutique inside a selection of Target stores starting in March 2026. (Photo provided by Target Corporation)

The Baby Boutique is rolling out online and in nearly 200 stores nationwide this month. The full list of Illinois locations are:

  • Algonquin: 750 S. Randall Road.
  • St. Charles: 3885 E. Main St.
  • Joliet: 2701 Plainfield Road.
  • Oswego: 3020 Walter Payton Memorial Highway.
  • Wheaton: 601 S. County Farm Road.
  • Lombard: 60 Yorktown Shopping Center.
  • Naperville: 1951 W. Jefferson Ave.
  • Schaumburg: 1235 E. Higgins Road.
  • Chicago: 2656 N. Elston Ave.
