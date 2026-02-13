Casten secures federal funds for several local projects

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Downers Grove) recently secured more than $9 million in federal funding for local projects in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District through government funding bills passed by the House of Representatives.

These projects were selected by Casten as part of his Community Funding Projects for fiscal year 2026.

A full summary of all the projects secured by Casten this month, include:

Elmhurst University’s Health Sciences Research Equipment, $950,000

Funds the purchase of equipment to advance cutting-edge technology research in the field of health sciences. The equipment will create a modern skills lab where researchers can practice and demonstrate assessment and intervention skills in a realistic and convenient setting. The technological settings will mirror various healthcare settings such as emergency rooms, hospital rooms, labor and delivery rooms, and operating theaters to fully immerse researchers in the clinical experience. The lab and simulation spaces will have life-like mannequins and modern medical equipment, including an anatomy table and a high-tech, 3D anatomy system. This new technology will enable researchers to conduct studies that have the potential to advance the field of health sciences significantly.

DuPage County Health Department, $600,000

The funding will be used for solar panels and energy efficient windows in group homes to offset the expense of utilities in these homes and would result in a reduction in expenditures in the accounting unit that supports these programs.

Village of Glen Ellyn, $2 million

The funding will be used to replace the existing Metra Commuter Station in downtown Glen Ellyn including a pedestrian underpass of the UP-West Line.

Westmont Park District, $500,000

The funding will be used for the implementation of a permeable paver parking lot that will improve ground water infiltration and water quality.

Salt Creek Sanitary District, $850,000

This funding will be used to improve the district’s Wastewater Treatment Plant to reduce phosphorus to Salt Creek.

DuPage Water Commission, $500,000

The funding will be used to carry out necessary activities for its Regional Source Water Project including electric grid stability and electric supply analysis.

City of Countryside, $250,000

The city will utilize community project funding to acquire real property and construct a new public works facility.

Village of Willowbrook, $850,000

This project will be used for the construction and engineering associated with new water main installation and replacement along 75th Street between Sheridan Drive and Brookbank Road.

Village of Lombard, $250,000

This project includes the replacement and upgrade of the 4-inch water main on the blocks of Craig, Stewart, and Lombard. The project will increase water flow to these residents improving water quality and fire flows