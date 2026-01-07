U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky endorses Daniel Biss to succeed her in 9th District

Longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky has endorsed fellow Evanstonian Daniel Biss as her successor in the 9th Congressional District.

“I feel a deep responsibility to ensure our residents are represented by someone who fights for our progressive values, has a deep understanding of our community, and knows how to get big things done,” Schakowsky said Wednesday in a news release from the Biss campaign. “I am confident that Daniel Biss is that person, and I am proud to endorse him.”

Biss said he is “deeply honored” to have Schakowsky’s backing in the crowded race for the seat she’s held since 1999.

“Jan’s moral clarity and courage are part of what moved me to start organizing more than 20 years ago, and she has been a role model for me ever since,” Biss said in the same news release. “It means the world to me that she trusts me to continue her remarkable legacy.”

Biss released a video on social media featuring Schakowsky’s endorsement, too.

Biss, Evanston’s mayor since 2021 and a former state legislator, is among 17 Democrats running for that party’s nomination in the 9th District, which includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties. Others include former internet personality Kat Abughazaleh of Chicago; state Sens. Laura Fine of Glenview and Mike Simmons of Chicago; and state Rep. Hoan Huynh of Chicago.

Four Republicans also are running.

In her lengthy endorsement, Schakowsky called Biss “an effective and fearless fighter for progressive causes,” including LGBTQ rights and abortion rights. She also noted he’s stood against federal immigration enforcement efforts in the Chicago area, including a much-publicized face-to-face confrontation with U.S. Border Patrol leader Gregory Bovino in Evanston last month.

“We need Daniel Biss in Congress to move our community and our country forward,” Schakowsky said.

FILE - Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Illinois, speaks at a 2022 rally on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, FILE/AP)

Biss and Abughazaleh have been the financial front-runners in the race, with each having raised more than $1 million in campaign contributions as of Sept. 30, the most recent available data shows.

Abughazaleh was the first candidate in the race, announcing her bid before Schakowsky said she planned to retire. Her campaign released a statement Wednesday suggesting Schakowsky’s announcement was a reaction to Abughazaleh’s “insurgent campaign.”

Team Abughazaleh also released a 30-second campaign commercial on social media that starts with the candidate asking, “Aren’t you sick of career politicians not understanding the moment we’re in?”

When asked if that remark was a veiled criticism of Schakowsky and Biss, an Abughazaleh spokesperson said the ad speaks for itself.

Simmons responded to the endorsement by saying he respects Schakowsky and her decades of service.

Fine wasn’t as diplomatic in a statement she issued Tuesday evening as word of a potential Biss endorsement spread.

“I respect Congresswoman Schakowsky’s service, but this race is about the future of our community, not the past,” Fine said. “She’s wrong about Daniel Biss.”

Fine and Biss each have received many endorsements from other public officials.

Illinois’ primary is March 17.

