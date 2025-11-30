Northern Illinois faces another round of snow Monday as arctic air settles in

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local Motorists move along Route 20 in Marengo during a snow storm on Saturday, November 29, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

A round of light snow and gusty winds will continue to create slick travel across northern Illinois through late Sunday morning, and the National Weather Service says the region won’t get much of a break before the next round of accumulating snow arrives just in time for the Monday evening commute.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through noon Sunday for areas along and north of Interstate 80. While most of the region has already seen the bulk of its weekend snowfall, forecasters say another dusting, up to an inch in some spots, may fall through late morning as lighter, fluffier snow lingers. Westerly winds gusting between 30 and 35 mph will continue to cause blowing snow, reducing visibility at times and leading to scattered slick spots.

Temperatures will dip sharply Sunday night as skies partially clear, with lows falling into the single digits across northwest Illinois and the lower to mid-teens elsewhere. With fresh snow on the ground, any breaks in cloud cover could allow temperatures to fall even further.

Monday's snow forecast for northern Illinois (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Attention then shifts to Monday, when a fast-moving system is expected to bring accumulating snow across the entire region during the afternoon and evening hours. Snow is forecast to begin between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., coinciding with the start of the Monday afternoon rush hour, and continue through about 10 p.m. With temperatures stuck in the 20s and road surfaces already cold, snow is expected to stick quickly, producing hazardous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service says Monday’s system is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of snow across northern Illinois, with the steadiest snowfall likely during the late-afternoon commute.

The snow will taper off from west to east early Tuesday morning, but temperatures will fall back into the teens overnight, meaning untreated surfaces may remain icy for the Tuesday morning commute.

Another shot of arctic air arrives midweek as a cold front sweeps across the area on Wednesday, potentially accompanied by another period of snow. Behind that front, temperatures could fall well below normal for several days. Wind chills between 5 below and 15 below zero are possible Thursday and Friday mornings, according to the weather service.