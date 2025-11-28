Should I-290 and I-88 be next routes for express buses? Pace wants to know

A morning commuter boards the 6971 Pace Express bus outside Plainfield Village Hall in Plainfield in this undated file photo. (Eric Ginnard)

After previous successes, Pace is proposing to extend express bus service to I-290 and I-88 to connect the western suburbs with Chicago.

The suburban bus agency will hold an open house on the project from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, at the Howard Mohr Community Center in Forest Park.

Pace has been studying the feasibility of express buses that would use shoulder lanes to escape traffic on I-290 and I-88. The initiative would link destinations including the Schaumburg/Woodfield region, Oak Brook Center, the CTA Forest Park Blue Line station and the Cermak-Butterfield corridor.

(Graphic provided by Pace)

“Designed to integrate seamlessly with Metra and CTA rail service, the proposed express service would provide a reliable, affordable alternative to driving, particularly during peak commute hour,” officials said.

Interested residents can view preliminary routes and station locations, and share comments at the open house, which will include an activity table for children.

Pace already operates express buses that jump on the shoulder at rush hour on I-55 and the Jane Addams Tollway (I-90) to ensure they move quickly and reach their stops on time. Both routes proved to be popular with passengers.

“By leveraging express bus service along I-290 and I-88, we have the opportunity to create a fast, frequent and more sustainable travel option for thousands of riders,” Executive Director Melinda Metzger told the Daily Herald previously.

“When we make our bus service faster than cars, when we make it simple, we see great growth in ridership.”

Pace is coordinating the project with the Illinois Department of Transportation. IDOT is planning improvements on I-290 and could enhance shoulder lanes to accommodate buses.

The study area also stretches out to Lisle along I-88.

Pace surveyed potential riders on the concept last spring. Individuals who can’t make the open house can participate in a related survey online at www.PaceBus.com/I-290-I-88-study.

