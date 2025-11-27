How to apply for SNAP benefits

Anyone seeking to receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has to apply, regardless of whether they are currently receiving them, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Illinois Department of Human Services is the agency that manages SNAP benefits for all Illinois residents.

Here are the application options the IDHS outlines:

Apply online

• Use the Application for Benefits Eligibility to apply for SNAP, cash or medical assistance.

• Visit the ABE Customer Support Center .

Apply using a paper application

• Download the application:

• IL444-2378 B - Request for Cash Assistance, Medical Assistance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)(IES)

• Follow the directions on the form. Type in as much information as you can. If you can’t answer all the questions, that’s OK. You must include your name and address. You may print out the application and write on it if you prefer. You must sign the form.

• Once you’ve completed the application, carry, mail or fax it to your local family community resource center. Use the DHS Office Locator to find your local office.

Apply in person

• Applications are taken at DHS local offices, also known as family community resource centers. Use the DHS Office Locator to find the family community resource center in your county to apply for benefits.

Apply using the phone

• Call the toll-free ABE Help Line at 1-800-843-6154 (voice), Nextalk at 1-800-324-5553 or the 711 telecommunications relay service if you have questions or need help with the application.

What happens next?

The application process begins the day the IDHS office receives your signed application. You will be asked to come to the office for an interview or participate by phone if you are unable to come to the office.

You will be asked for various types of documents, such as

• proof of your identity

• proof of your residence

• proof of Social Security numbers for all people on your application

• other types of documents depending on your circumstances

At the end of your interview, the IDHS caseworker will tell you what you may still need.