Northern lights could be visible again Wednesday in northern Illinois

For those who might have missed the dazzling, rare sighting of the northern lights in northern Illinois Tuesday night, there may still be another chance to see them Wednesday.

The northern lights visible near Lakemoor Nov. 11, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

The edge of the view line, where the auroras could be visible, runs across northern Illinois and around the southern edge of Lake Michigan, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Aurora Dashboard.

The forecast for the auroras for North America Nov. 12, 2025. (Graphic provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Solar storms brought the auroras to much of the United States Tuesday evening, and there could be more to come, the Associated Press reported.

Two bursts of energy, called coronal mass ejections, have reached earth, and a third is on the way and could arrive sometime Wednesday, according to the AP.

Kevin Birk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Chicago office, said the solar event is expected to peak midday Wednesday.

Birk said Northern Illinois is on the edge of the view line for the auroras, and while the better chance to see them was Tuesday night, the best chance to see them Wednesday night will be right after sunset. Sunset in Chicago will be around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

For those who missed this round of auroras, space weather experts think there’s more to come, the AP said. The sun is at the maximum phase of its 11-year activity cycle, and its active spurt is expected to last at least through the end of the year, the AP reported.

“Consider aurora-watching in a quiet, dark area away from city lights. Experts recommend skygazing from a local or national park. And check the weather forecast because clouds can cover up the spectacle entirely,” the AP reported. “Taking a picture with a smartphone camera may also reveal hints of the aurora that aren’t visible to the naked eye.”