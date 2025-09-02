Photos: Workers over Billionaires protests from across Illinois

Critics of President Donald Trump rallied on Labor Day as part of “Workers Over Billionaires” protests held nationwide.
Here are photos from rallies across northern Illinois, including Oregon, St. Charles, McHenry, Shorewood and Princeton.
Demonstrators both for and against President Donald Trump and his policies carried signs and flags at the "Workers Over Billionaires" rally in downtown Oregon on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. The two-hour rally was held on two of the sidewalks surrounding the historic Ogle County Courthouse. (Earleen Hinton)
Locals gather for Workers over Billionaires rally on Rt 64 on Monday, Sept.1,2025 in St. Charles. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)
More than 600 people lined Richmond Road on McHenry's north side on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, as part of the Workers Over Billionaires protest, promoted by Indivisible McHenry County.
MaryAnn Pinkney holds-up a sign supporting workers during the ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ Labor Day Protest on the 1100 block of N. River Rd. in Shorewood, IL, on Sept. 1, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)
Around 40 protesters gather at Rotary Park during A "Workers Over Billionaires." protest on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Princeton. The protest was sponsored by Indivisible Bureau County.
