Bears training camp update: Defense mirrors Ben Johnson’s intensity in Dolphins joint practice

When Kevin Byard and the rest of the Bears secondary met Thursday night to discuss their plans for Friday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at Halas Hall, they quickly realized what they had to do for practice to go how they wanted.

The defense needed to go out there and set the tone early.

The group did just that. The Bears defense stymied the Dolphins’ first team offense right from the first drill and dominated the practice by forcing turnovers, breaking up passes and sacking the quarterback.

“I always believe that defense, obviously, everything is set from the front,” Byard said. “So, obviously, boys like Grady [Jarrett], [Gervon Dexter], [Montez Sweat], Dayo [Odeyingbo], they’re going to set the tone. But on the back end, we want to be able to hold our own, too, and [Jaquan Brisker] came out there, got a couple big hits. He got a pick, kind of turned us all up. I was able to get a pick as well. Still a lot of things to clean up, but I think if we play like we practiced today, we’re gonna be pretty good.”

There was plenty to like as Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen threw different fronts at the Dolphins’ offense for much of the day. During the first set of 7-on-7 drills, the Bears’ secondary flew around the field and consistently disrupted passes. Brisker was one of those players always near the ball and was rewarded when he intercepted a pass.

The Bears continued to bring the intensity when practice moved to 11-on-11 drills. The defense pressured the quarterback well, and Byard ended up with an interception during one drill after cornerback Nahshon Wright deflected a pass.

The Dolphins did go down the field and knock in a field goal during a situational drill. But they failed to score during the final red-zone drill, with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds ending the day for the first team with another interception.

“Guys that have been in this league,” Byard said. “We understand how teams are going to try to attack us, especially in Allen’s defense. He kind of spoke about the man coverage. We know we’re going to get over routes from [defensive backs]. Just being able to anticipate, the communication and the motions and all of that stuff, it’s still a work in progress, but we’re making good progress.”

Friday’s defensive performance felt like it was two weeks in the making. The defense had been building up since camp started and went to another level during Tuesday’s physical practice.

Byard credited head coach Ben Johnson, and his coaching staff’s intensity for setting the standard for what the Bears want to accomplish this season. Johnson has been on the details and holding players accountable since he took over in January.

So far, it’s been easy to buy into what Johnson’s selling.

“Just his intensity,” Byard said of Johnson. “His attention to detail. He’s a leader of men. That’s always kind of been talked about just as a head coach, but I just really enjoy the energy that he sets every single day.”

Bears Camp Football Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the ball during training camp a couple weeks ago in Lake Forest, Ill. (David Banks/AP)

Practice notes

The offense continued its training camp with another showing that’s been on par for the past two weeks: There was some good and some bad.

During 7-on-7 drills, quarterback Caleb Williams completed a few nice passes but also had some throws fall incomplete. Williams threw an interception on his first attempt during 11-on-11 drills, but then regrouped when he placed a beautiful pass over defenders to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a long touchdown.

The first-team offense failed to add more points during a situational drill where it led by 21 points and had just over a minute before halftime. Zaccheaus continued his best day of camp by making a catch to start the drive, but Williams was sacked on the next play. Williams completed a pass to tight end Cole Kmet to get close, but the Bears had to punt.

The unit also didn’t have success during the last red-zone drill either. The Bears failed to score a touchdown on five plays, two of which were sacks.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent found rookie tight end Colston Loveland with a nicely placed pass that went past two defenders that would’ve been a touchdown during 7-on-7.

The competition at left tackle continued as returning starter Braxton Jones, rookie Ozzy Trapilo and Theo Benedet split snaps with the first team at the spot.

Injury update

Cornerback Kyler Gordon didn’t practice Friday after leaving Thursday’s session late. Right tackle Darnell Wright was back at practice Friday after also leaving late Thursday.

During one 11-on-11 drill, defensive tackle Andrew Billings landed awkwardly and limped off the field. He then returned later in practice and seemed to be OK.

“I always believe that defense obviously, everything is set from the front. So, obviously boys like Grady [Jarrett], [Gervon Dexter], [Montez Sweat], Dayo [Odeyingbo], they’re going to set the tone. But on the back end we want to be able to hold our own too and [Jaquan Brisker] came out there, got a couple big hits. He got a pick, kind of turned us all up. I was able to get a pick as well. Still a lot of things to clean up but I think if we play like we practiced today, we’re gonna be pretty good.” — Kevin Byard, Chicago Bears safety

Running back Roschon Johnson (foot) and offensive lineman Doug Kramer (foot) each missed their second straight practice. Left tackle Kiran Amegadjie (leg) missed his fifth straight practice as he loses out on critical snaps in the battle for the starting left tackle job.

Offensive lineman Bill Murray, rookie cornerback Zah Frazier (personal), wide receiver Miles Boykin (ankle) and rookie defensive tackle Sheman Turner (ankle) continued to miss practice.